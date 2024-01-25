Reese’s Valentine’s Day pink heart candy compared to male anatomy: ‘I can’t unsee this’

They’re going nuts!

Social media users are giddy to discover that pink creme, heart-shaped Reese’s peanut butter cups seem to resemble a different body part altogether.

The snack-sized Valentine’s Day treat takes the appearance of a dangling scrotum when turned upside down, many astute sleuths observed.

“Reese’s thought pink hearts would be cute, but I think they missed the mark on this one,” a user posted to X on Wednesday.

“I can’t unsee this,” another wrote on Facebook.

Social media users are getting testy over a Valentine’s Day Reese’s treat’s scrotum-like shape. X/IDNTKWU

“The pink Reese’s valentines hearts are…something,” someone wrote on X.

Adding insult to injury, parent company Hershey boasts that “these snack size candies are perfect for dropping off at co-workers’ desks or for classroom exchanges.”

The Post reached out to Hershey for comment.

The pink hearts — which, fittingly, contain nuts — were launched some years ago. Their virality has recently taken hold.

Some with their eye on the ball suggested a resemblance to the rather round rear of “SpongeBob Squarepants” character Patrick Star.

And, apparently, the shapes of Reese’s-themed treats are something customers get quite testy over.

The pink Reese’s valentines hearts are…something pic.twitter.com/vyLNNMiq2J — RB (@jrbrowntx) February 9, 2023

A woman in Florida sued Hershey for $5 million last year, claiming that the shapes of its candies don’t match what’s on the packaging.

Fortunately for the more intimidated population, the hearts come in white and standard milk chocolate brown. A 10.2-ounce bag of white ones costs $11.99 on Amazon.

However, it seems that plenty won’t let the strange shape dangle in their minds as they chow down.

“Hearts, B–ls… Either way it tastes like peanut butter and chocolate… I’m good with that,” one Facebook user wrote.