Reese Witherspoon shares some Halloween costume inspo from some of her past roles

Reese Witherspoon shares some Halloween costume inspo from some of her past roles originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Reese Witherspoon is embracing the festive season.

The actress, 43, shared some Halloween inspiration on Instagram Tuesday, posting some of the past costumes she's worn in hits like "Legally Blonde" and "Big Little Lies."

"I'm here for all your #halloween costume inspiration needs... " she captioned her post. "Which one is your favorite?"

(MORE: Reese Witherspoon talks how having kids changed her life)

The actress also recently posted a photo with "Big Little Lies" co-star and close friend Laura Dern, asking her followers for costume suggestions.

"Having a very serious conversation about whether we should dress up as Eleven & MadMax or Romy & Michele for halloween. 🎃👻 #BLL" she captioned the shot of them.

(MORE: Reese Witherspoon reveals how she calmed her nerves acting alongside Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies')

"Still undecided. Thoughts??" Dern commented on the post.

Witherspoon is clearly a fan of season. On Oct. 1, she wrote on Instagram: "Hello, October! Bring on the pumpkin spiced, apple-flavored everything!"