Reese Witherspoon's husband, entertainment executive Jim Toth, turns 50 today, and to mark the occasion, the Oscar winning-actress shared sweet photos of their family on Instagram.

In the caption, Witherspoon called Toth "my amazing hubby" and added: "#youmake50lookgood."

"Everything you do, you put in 1000%!" she wrote. "Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people everyday! I [heart] you so much, JT!"

Witherspoon, 44, and Toth married in 2011, more than a year after she and the former talent agent were first linked. In 2012, they welcomed their son, Tennessee.

Witherspoon is also the mother of two children from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe: Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16. Deacon Phillippe shared a photo of himself with his stepfather to his Instagram Stories on Monday, adding, "Happy birthday to my main man, Jim."

Reese Witherspoon shares a sweet message to her 'amazing hubby' on his 50th birthday originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com