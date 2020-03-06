Reese Witherspoon swears by this gentle facial cleanser — and it's under $10

A facial cleanser can make or break your skin-care routine. For those who easily break out or have sensitive skin, it's essential to have a cleanser that's gentle. While some specialized cleansers can get quite expensive, you don't always have to spend top dollar to find a product that works with sensitive skin.

Reese Witherspoon dished on her favorite go-to beauty products in an interview with Refinery29, and she listed a surprisingly affordable drugstore facial cleanser as one of her travel necessities.

When asked about her drugstore staples, the actress said, "Cetaphil. I use the face wash, and I travel with it."

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $27.98, Shop now

Not only is it a favorite of the "Big Little Lies" actress, but it also has the dermatologist stamp of approval.

"I love the gentle milky and lotion-y Cetaphil cleanser that has been around for years," Dr. Jennifer MacGregor of Union Square Laser Dermatology told TODAY. "It gently cleans and also coats the skin (with) fatty alcohols at the same time so it won’t feel dry after washing. So many cleansers strip the skin of natural fats and oils."

The cleanser is aluminum-free to help provide a gentle and nourishing deep clean for your face. MacGregor told TODAY that it works best for a variety of skin types.

"It’s best for dry, sensitive and normal skin, as well as those who are using prescription acne topicals," MacGregor said. "This gentle cleanser balances the drying effect of the prescriptions."

Verified Amazon shoppers are also loving the cleanser, with many pointing out the affordable price and gentle formula.

"This is my absolute favorite cleanser!" one verified reviewer raved. "It is so mild, but cleans the skin really well. I have combination skin and this product leaves my skin feel fresh, clean and not dry.

Other verified reviewers find that it doesn't take much for them to see results.

"Just a small amount of this cleanser works into a lovely fresh emulsion that leaves my skin feeling clean and soft," praised a reviewer. "Like the subtle aroma of it, too ... I already use Cetaphil moisturizing cream on the rest of my body and will never switch."

One reviewer wrote that they have been using Cetaphil products for over 10 years because of how gentle it is on their sensitive skin.

"Been using Cetaphil for nearly 15 years and it is the only thing I'll use for my face, along with the lotion," raved another verified reviewer. "My skin is very sensitive and very dry, and Cetaphil is so gentle and helps keep my skin clear and hydrated (when using the lotion too)."

If you're looking to revamp your routine with a gentle cleanser, you might want to check out this Witherspoon-approved pick.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!