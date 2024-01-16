Reeves calls special session for $1.9 billion project

Gov. Tate Reeves plans to call a special session of the Legislature on Tuesday during an 11 a.m. press conference as much of Mississippi is under a statewide winter storm emergency with snow and ice.

In a press release issued early Tuesday morning, Reeves wrote he plans to call for a special session during an 11 a.m. a press conference finalize a $1.9 billion project, marking the second largest corporate investment in state history and its largest annual payroll commitment of any project in the state.

The project will create 2,000 jobs with an average annual salary of $66,000.

On Sunday, Reeves declared a state of emergency due to freezing temperatures, a mix of snow and freezing rainfall making its way through the state early this week.

— This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tate Reeves calls special session Tuesday for $1.9 billion project