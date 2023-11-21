Reeves County holding public meeting

Nov. 20—PECOS — Reeves County will conduct a meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, to receive public comments on the proposed Reeves County Truck Reliever Route, which is planned to reduce congestion and improve safety on US 285 and the surrounding area by improving mobility and connectivity in Pecos. The meeting will be at the Odessa College Pecos Center, 1000 S. Eddy St., Pecos, TX 79722.

The open house-style public meeting will focus on the "Reeves County Truck Reliever Route," with terminus points along US 285, 0.3 miles south of CR 404 and 0.3 miles south of CR 1450. Once complete, the proposed route will provide another option for intercity traffic to bypass Pecos's central business district (CBD).

The proposed Reeves County Truck Reliever Route will include a four-lane Urban Freeway with a frontage roads facility that will close the loop to encircle the Pecos CBD and surrounding areas. The project will have a total length of approximately 16.3 miles and a right-of-way (ROW) width of approximately 300 feet along the project.

The western loop of the Reeves County Truck Reliever Route project would include improvements consisting of widening portions of the following roadways: Farm-to-Market Road 2119 (FM 2119), CR 410, and Lindsay Road.

The proposed project, subject to final design considerations, would require additional right of way and potentially displace four residences and two non-residential structures.

Maps showing the proposed project's location will be available at the open house. If you have any questions about this project, visit the project's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066963107010.