Reeves, the wannabe Green Chancellor, is left red-faced over £28bn eco-climbdown

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has rowed back on £28 billion eco spending plans - Angela Weiss/AFP

Margaret Thatcher famously remarked that “the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money”.

In scaling back Labour’s flagship plan to spend £28 billion a year on new green jobs and technology, Rachel Reeves has been forced to accept that such a vast pledge was too ambitious even for a party seeking to recreate the magic of the profligate Blair/Brown era.

Naturally, the shadow chancellor has sought to blame the Tories for the climbdown, insisting she “didn’t foresee what the Conservatives would do to our economy” when she announced Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan with much fanfare at the party conference in September 2021.

Yet regardless of her attempts to pin it all on Liz Truss and Britain’s ill-equipped supply chains, the self-proclaimed wannabe “Green Chancellor” has been left decidedly red faced.

Rachel Reeves - ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Having promised there would be “no dither, and no delay” in tackling the climate crisis, she has now been forced to admit that a Labour government would only achieve the £28 billion annual investment figure by the second half of a first term in power – so not for at least two-and-a-half years.

“We will set out all of our numbers that are consistent with those fiscal rules as we get closer to the election,” she told the BBC, to the clear frustration of Ed Miliband, the shadow climate and net zero secretary, who tweeted: “Some people don’t want Britain to borrow to invest in the green economy. They want us to back down. But Keir, Rachel and I will never let that happen. Britain needs this £28 billion-a-year plan and that is what we are committed to.”

It is no secret that there have been growing fears in the Labour party about selling the plan on the doorstep after Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said last month: “It is much harder to argue you could do significant additional borrowing because additional borrowing both pumps more money into the economy, potentially increasing inflation, and also drives up interest rates.”

Deeply suspicious

Some Labour MPs are increasingly concerned that while voters do support the Government’s net zero pledge and want climate change to be tackled – they are deeply suspicious of green policies that they will end up paying for – on top of already sky high energy and council tax bills.

Earlier this week, the Treasury released figures that suggested Labour’s plan would increase interest rates by 0.75 per cent, piling misery on millions of homeowners already being hammered by the cost of living. The study said a rise of that level would see the standard interest payments on a £200,000 home loan go up by £83 a month, almost £1,000 a year.

Other dissenting voices on the Left remain unconvinced that Ms Reeves’ promise of “Bidenomics on steroids” is something that appeals to an electorate which largely regards the US President as a demented has-been.

Sir Keir Starmer - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

They are also wary of the negative publicity around the £1.5 million donation from Dale Vince, the energy tycoon, to the party after he joined a Just Stop Oil protest outside parliament this week. A little like the ULEZ expansion scheme by Sadiq Khan, the Labour mayor of London, the campaign group’s go-slow protests are largely incurring the wrath of working class, seemingly Labour-voting, people.

And the trade unions’ opposition to Labour’s plan to ban North Sea oil and gas has hardly made for comfortable reading either.

Another problem for Ms Reeves is that the mega-spending proposal completely goes against her quest to make Labour the party of fiscal discipline by pledging to have debt falling as a percentage of GDP.

“Economic stability, financial stability, always has to come first and it will do with Labour,” she recently told the BBC in her ongoing bid to steal the Tories’ mantle as the party of business and economic competence. Yet that doesn’t sit particularly comfortably with a promise to spend half the defence budget every year on something as intangible as “green prosperity”.

Conservative Party HQ is selling Sir Keir Starmer flip flops for £16.99

The timing of the turn-around could not be worse, coming the week that Conservative Party HQ has seen a run on its new range of Sir Keir Starmer flip flops, sold for £16.99 alongside a 37-page dossier detailing “a leader who’s promised much but then gone on to promise the exact opposite”.

As James Meadway, former adviser to John McDonnell, pointed out on the Labour List website on Friday, the latest “wobble” is not just a gift to the Greens but the Tories.

“If he can’t stand up to Peter Mandelson and Ed Balls, they’ll say, how on earth is he going to stand up to Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping?”

