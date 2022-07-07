Reexamined case brings child abuse death charge

Jul. 7—ARCHDALE — A Randolph County man has been charged in a child abuse assault dating from more than 10 years ago while in custody for a separate first-degree homicide charge related to another child abuse incident.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that a county grand jury recently returned a true bill of indictment for the arrest of Billy Ray Newsome III, 34, of Asheboro, for felony child abuse-inflicting serious bodily injury.

The indictment stemmed from a 2011 child abuse case investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division. Newsome was charged in 2012 for assaulting a 7-month-old child but the case was dismissed in 2013 for lack of evidence.

Newsome was charged with first-degree murder related to child abuse against another child in 2019 by Archdale Police Department and has been confined at the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro since that time. During the course of the Archdale investigation, additional information was received by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office regarding the 2011 case, enabling detectives to re-charge Newsome in the separate case.

Newsome was served with the indictment while in jail on the homicide charges.