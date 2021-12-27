Referee shortage impacts youth sports
Many youth sports leagues say they're having trouble finding referees and umpires. The labor shortage is being blamed not only on COVID, but also on parents. Elise Preston reports.
Many youth sports leagues say they're having trouble finding referees and umpires. The labor shortage is being blamed not only on COVID, but also on parents. Elise Preston reports.
New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest on snow storms out west and the forecast for the rest of the nation.
Martin Truex Jr. has finished first or second in four of the past five NASCAR Cup Series seasons. The pilot of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota placed second in the 2021 finale two weeks ago at Phoenix Raceway and ultimately went down in the standings as the runner-up. Fellow Championship 4 contender Kyle […]
Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant. The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 because of staff shortages.
Nick Saban updates status of two Alabama football coaches, Bill O'Brien and Doug Marrone, ahead of the Cotton Bowl.
The CDC is currently investigating 36 ships and observing an additional 32 ships as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
The "Pretty Woman" star was pretty in pink as she made heads turn during a beach outing with family in Sydney, Australia.
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
The Christmas Day shooting of a fabulously wealthy Long Island couple by their hulking bodybuilder son is only the latest chapter in the saga of a family whose lives would check all the boxes for a reality cable TV show. There’s the hardworking, company-owning husband, the trophy wife matron of the house, their go-his-own-way son who strayed far from the family business, and the stately Nassau ...
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
Diana Ross spent the holidays with several members of her family including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross
Draymond Green is out for the Warriors, but still finding ways to talk trash to other players.
It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz. The first photo has Klum draped in […]
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
I didn’t vote for a Sunday school teacher for president; I voted for a businessman, not another empty-promising career politician like we have now now
Jim Dotzenrod and his daughter Danielle worked together to transform a 1973 caboose found in a scrapyard, into a popular Airbnb rental.
"We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."View Entire Post ›
"Truly!! The MOST stunning," Khloé Kardashian wrote in response to sister Kendall Jenner's holiday snaps
Monday sees six Raiders players head to the reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing the team total to 11.
Prescott becomes the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, a wide receiver, a tight end and an offensive lineman in the same game.
Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...