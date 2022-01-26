Referees decline to officiate Olton-Farwell boys basketball game

OLTON — The officials set to referee the boys basketball game between Olton and Farwell on Tuesday night exited the gym after the girls portion of the doubleheader and never returned.

Following the conclusion of the Farwell girls' 60-25 win over Olton, players from the boys teams began to warm up. With about five minutes left until tip-off, the two officials — who were scheduled to referee the second game — emerged from the locker room in street clothes and their bags packed.

They conferenced with coaches from both teams and then left. The clock was stopped with 2:09 showing on the board as members of both schools scrambled to try to find replacement referees on last-second notice.

When no officials were able to be found, it was announced the game would be postponed due to a lack of officials.

Coaches and administrators from both schools declined to speak on the record about the reason they were given by the referees for their departure. There was discussion about bringing in the referees from the junior varsity games, but those talks were quickly abandoned.

The District Executive Committee for the schools convened for a meeting on Wednesday morning.

"The committee determined that Olton ISD was not negligent in contracting and securing officials," Olton ISD Superintendent Kevin McCasland said in a news release following the DEC meeting. "The committee also determined that Olton ISD was not negligent in securing a safe environment for officials, students, and fans."

A statement issued by the Lubbock Basketball Officials Chapter sent to the Avalanche-Journal reads, in part, "The Lubbock chapter has already begun investigating the events from Tuesday night and looks forward to working with the UIL and school officials on achieving our main goal: providing quality officials for the betterment of the schools and most importantly, the student-athletes, of this area."

The game will be made up on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Olton. According to the release from Olton ISD, fans will not be charged admission to the game.

