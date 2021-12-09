Reference to past shooting threat on Snapchat brings police to Hingham school

HINGHAM — Police officers visited Hingham Middle School early Thursday morning after officers were made aware of a Snapchat group chat among students that referenced a past shooting threat. Police later determined that students were not in danger.

Officers arrived at the school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Hingham police department. A student involved was found by police, though the statement does not specify what role the student had in the group chat, what they were specifically referring to or the consequences of their involvement.

There will continue to be an increased police presence at Hingham schools on Thursday, the department said.

"The Hingham Middle School does have a school resource officer assigned full time to the school," the department said. "The incident remains under investigation and there are no charges at this time."

The incident comes on the heels of two others in South Shore schools this week.

On Wednesday, Milton's Pierce Middle School was placed on lockdown after a student reported a staff member may have been carrying a weapon. Upon investigation, Milton police and school administrators found the staff member was carrying a phone charger, not a weapon, and that there was no danger to the school.

In another case this week, three Whitman-Hanson High School students will face charges in Juvenile Court after making threats on social media, authorities said on Monday.

The impending charges result from a social media post that showed a Whitman-Hanson student holding a realistic-looking pellet gun with a caption telling people not to go to school Monday, the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District and Whitman and Hanson police said in a joint statement Monday.

The social media post came after "non-specific potential threats of violence were made toward numerous school districts over the weekend," according to the statement.

As a result of the Snapchat post, the three Whitman-Hanson High School students will be charged with disturbing a school assembly, authorities said.

