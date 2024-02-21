Referendum to increase Stevens Point Fire Department staffing gets unanimous Council approval

STEVENS POINT − A proposed November referendum to add nine firefighter-paramedics to the city's fire department took a step forward Monday when the City Council approved it.

The Stevens Point City Council still will have to approve the final wording for the referendum, which would add $967,638 to the city's taxes each year moving forward. The average home in Stevens Point is worth about $194,000. The owner of that home would pay $79 per year extra in taxes moving forward, Stevens Point Fire Chief J.B. Moody previously said.

Moody presented information on the need for additional staffing in the Stevens Point Fire Department to the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission and to the Finance Committee in the past few weeks. The staffing at the department hasn't been increased since 1982, Moody said.

In the past 42 years, the number of calls responded to by the Stevens Point Fire Department has tripled. There have been about 2,000 buildings built in Stevens Point since 1982, Moody said.

Stevens Point Streetwise: Chick-fil-A food truck returns and ice cream season starts

More Wisconsin news: This coonhound is recovering after being shot and left for dead in Shawano County. Here's how you can help.

The International Association of Fire Fighters says there should be a minimum of 15 firefighters initially dispatched to a simple house fire. The maximum firefighters on duty at the Stevens Point Fire Department is 13, Moody said.

During Monday evening's Stevens Point City Council meeting, Alderman David Plaisance said he had listened to the presentations given by Moody.

"After last week's presentation and listening to how long it's been since there has been an addition to the staff, I'm embarrassed," Plaisance said.

Council member Mary Kneebone said she had to call 911 for her husband a few years ago and was grateful the ambulance got there in about three minutes. She hopes they'll be just as quick, if she needs to call again. Kneebone said the safety of the city's residents is something she's willing to pay more taxes to support.

The City Council unanimously approved moving forward with the proposed referendum. The final wording of the referendum will have to come back to the City Council for final approval. If approved, the referendum would be on the November ballot.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Referendum to increase Stevens Point Fire Department staffing gets approval