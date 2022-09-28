Referendum vote for Russian territory in Ukraine condemned by U.S., Zelenskyy
The Russian-won election was condemned by the U.S. and Western allies. The State Department has warned Americans in Russia should leave the country.
Christie’s, the 256-year-old fine art auction house, is debuting Christie’s 3.0, an Ethereum-based NFT marketplace with the launch of an exclusive collection from leading Web 3.0 visual artist Diana Sinclair. See related article: Naver and LINE launch NFT platform for K-pop fans Fast facts The New York-based auction house has made waves in the space, […]
The auction house introduced Christie’s 3.0, a blockchain-based NFT auction platform on the Ethereum network.
STORY: Christie’s is going digitalLocation: New YorkThe auction house is launching Christie’s 3.0a new platform that will specialize in NFT salesthat are fully on the Ethereum blockchain(Nicole Sales Giles, Christie’s business director of digital art)“Christie’s 3.0, this auction, is the first time a major auction house will be conducting sales completely on-chain.”Multidisciplinary artist Diana Sinclair is debutingan NFT collection on the platform titled “Phases”“With this inaugural sale of Diana Sinclair's remarkable art, we're able to bring the Christie's legacy brand of a 250 year plus organization to the true way that NFTs are really meant to be collected.”Sinclair, an 18-year-old based in New York, hasmade a name for herself in the digital art space(Diana Sinclair, artist)“I find it really interesting that our world in the past, like, decade has become so focused on Internet culture and how we share things online. So, I think that it's only natural that the arts, and us finding a way to sell our work digitally, is a natural part of that shift as well.”
In a livestream of the pursuit, the off-duty officer slammed US immigration policy and referenced DeSantis' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
"Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice," mused one social media wit.
The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to digitize the 11,000 files for the special master in its Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Some good news from the front should be expected in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address on Sept. 27.
The first Russian reinforcements, called up as part of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization”, have already been deployed to Ukrainian battlefields, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych told former Russian lawyer Mark Feygin on his YouTube show on Sept. 27.
Germany's economy ministry declined to comment on "speculation." The pipelines' operator said they'd suffered "unprecedented" damage in a single day.
The then-president's daughter and son-in-law were reportedly unaware of the very public way they were about to be canned from their White House roles.
The Kremlin said claims of Russian involvement in the Nord Stream incident were "predictably stupid and absurd."
"I think the chances of his deescalating are close to zero," Robert Baer, a former CIA case officer, told CNN on Tuesday.
The Florida Republican pretty much summed up what the GOP has become, said critics.
(Bloomberg) -- The US and Germany remain stuck on efforts to send battle tanks to Ukraine, as officials contend with logistical issues and Europe’s own defensive requirements, along with concern about escalating tensions with Russia, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilizati
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fleeing a subpoena shows the Republican Party’s new approach to law and order: Consequences for thee, not for me.
The embassy warned that Russian-U.S. dual nationals could be conscripted by the Kremlin for military service.
Invading Russian forces are not advancing in the south of Ukraine and are unable to do so, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South said at a briefing on Sept. 28.
The four Nord Stream pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany, are now spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea after suspected sabotage.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wr
When Democratic leaders brought a racially diverse group of staffers to a meeting, the former president assumed they were there to serve food