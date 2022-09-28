Referendum vote for Russian territory in Ukraine condemned by U.S., Zelenskyy

Reuters Videos

STORY: Christie’s is going digitalLocation: New YorkThe auction house is launching Christie’s 3.0a new platform that will specialize in NFT salesthat are fully on the Ethereum blockchain(Nicole Sales Giles, Christie’s business director of digital art)“Christie’s 3.0, this auction, is the first time a major auction house will be conducting sales completely on-chain.”Multidisciplinary artist Diana Sinclair is debutingan NFT collection on the platform titled “Phases”“With this inaugural sale of Diana Sinclair's remarkable art, we're able to bring the Christie's legacy brand of a 250 year plus organization to the true way that NFTs are really meant to be collected.”Sinclair, an 18-year-old based in New York, hasmade a name for herself in the digital art space(Diana Sinclair, artist)“I find it really interesting that our world in the past, like, decade has become so focused on Internet culture and how we share things online. So, I think that it's only natural that the arts, and us finding a way to sell our work digitally, is a natural part of that shift as well.”