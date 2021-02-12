When to Refinance Your House So You'll Save the Most Money

Brittany Anas
Photo credit: kate_sept2004 - Getty Images
Photo credit: kate_sept2004 - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

You’ve probably heard chatter that interest rates being at historic lows right now. So if you were to buy a home in the very near future, and you have the good fortune of locking into one of these record-low interest rates, hurrah! There’s a chance that you’ll have the absolute best rate terms you’ll ever get.

But let’s say interest rates go down even further in the future. Or, your credit score shoots up into the next tier, and you could qualify for a better interest rate on your mortgage. No need to experience FOMO; in these scenarios, you could consider refinancing to take advantage of these better rates.

Simply put, when you refinance you get a new mortgage that pays off your existing mortgage, explains Holden Lewis, a home and mortgage expert with NerdWallet. People refinance for a variety of reasons, but one common scenario is to lower their interest rates and thus their monthly mortgage payments.

But, refinancing isn’t free. You still have to close on the loan, and closing costs typically range between 2 to 5 percent of the amount you’re refinancing. As an example, if you’re refinancing a $200,000 loan, you’d expect your closing costs to be in the ballpark of $4,000 to $10,000.

“When refinancing, it’s important to figure out at what point in the future you will break even on your refinancing cost,” says Steve Sexton, financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group. It might not make sense to refinance if you have a long break-even period, especially if you plan to sell your home before you reach it.

Several refinancing calculators online (here’s one from NerdWallet) can help you determine how much you’d save by refinancing. You plug in figures like your loan balance, original loan terms and interest rate and then the refinance terms and rate, and the calculator will give you an idea of what you could save. Once you get serious about refinancing, a financial adviser can help you determine if it’s the right move.

Another common reason for refinancing is to shed the mortgage insurance you’re paying if you took out an FHA loan and put less than 10 percent down, Lewis explains. FHA loans are popular with first-time buyers because of the low down payment requirements. In 2019, first-time buyers made up 83 percent of FHA home loan borrowers, according to the Federal Housing Authority.

With conventional mortgages, your private mortgage insurance—the monthly payment you make that protects your lender should you default on your home loan—drops off once you build enough equity in your home. However, to get rid of mortgage insurance on most FHA loans, you actually have to refinance into a conventional loan.

The takeaway here? Even after you close on a mortgage, it’s a good idea to keep tabs on interest rates so that you can decide whether refinancing makes sense for you.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Republicans could impeach Biden in 2022 for revenge, lawmaker warns

    Devin Nunes says GOP majority in the House after 2022 midterms could spell trouble for new president as fringe conservatives seek retribution

  • History of abuse for Mexican police unit in migrant massacre

    When state police in northern Mexico allegedly shot 19 people, including at least 14 Guatemalan migrants, to death in late January near the border with Texas, it was a tragedy that critics say authorities had been warned could come. In 2019, prosecutors charged that the same Tamaulipas state police unit, then operating under a different name, pulled eight people from their homes in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, posed them in clothing and vehicles to make them look like criminals, and shot them to death. Now, a dozen officers of the 150-member Special Operations Group, known by its Spanish initials as GOPES, have been ordered held for trial on charges they shot to death at least 14 Guatemalan migrants and two Mexicans on a rural road in the border township of Camargo.

  • U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

    "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said. Kavala was acquitted a year ago of charges related to 2013 anti-government protests, but was immediately rearrested on charges relating to a failed 2016 coup. A Turkish court ruled on Friday to combine the two outstanding cases and rejected Kavala's request to be released.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East. Rouhani said the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward. “There is no other way for the world and for the region," Rouhani said during a televised speech.

  • Police Search for MIT Graduate Considered 'Armed and Dangerous' in Murder of Yale Student

    Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Jiang, who attended the Yale School of Environment, was shot to death on Lawrence Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night. The person of interest in the case has been identified by police as 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, NBC Connecticut reported.

  • Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

    Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing. Most of Navalny's prominent allies are now in custody or under house arrest, but his supporters plan to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest in residential courtyards across the country this Sunday.

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • ‘I’m going to come kill the president’: NC man charged with threatening Biden

    Exclusive: A Gaston County man with a long history of violence is charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden, according to documents obtained by the Observer.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

    Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming "unscrupulous persons" for stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and other government employees.

  • Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

    Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom's state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen's grinding war. No one was hurt in the assault, but the damaged passenger plane at Abha airport served as a powerful reminder of the danger that Houthi rebels pose to Saudi Arabia, which nearly six years ago launched a bombing campaign that has devastated the Arab world's poorest country.

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.