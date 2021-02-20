How the refined new Mazda 3 Turbo is pivotal to Mazda's push to compete with the likes of Audi and Mercedes

Kristen Lee
2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo_KL_18
The 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo. Kristen Lee

  • Spiritually, the new turbocharged Mazda 3 is similar to the hot-hatch Mazdaspeed 3, an enthusiast favorite from 2007 to 2013.

  • But the new 3 Turbo is missing a lot of the flair from the sporty Mazdaspeed 3, like front-wheel drive, a manual transmission, and a hood scoop.

  • This new take on a turbocharged Mazda 3 represents the upmarket push that Mazda's been aiming for — one that it hopes will put it in entry-level Mercedes and Audi territory.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Not since the hotted-up Mazdaspeed 3 - last on the market in 2013 - has there been a turbocharged Mazda 3. But don't call the new 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo a Mazdaspeed 3, because it's not.

The 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 was a hot hatch done proper. It produced a claimed 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It was rowdy, with all of its power going to the front wheels and resulting in some uncouth torque steer. It was offered exclusively with a manual transmission. It had a functional hood scoop - big enough that you could slide a whole pizza into it - to channel air into its top-mounted intercooler.

2010 MAZDASPEED3_front 7 8 dynamic hi_w1170_header
The 2010 Mazdaspeed 3 was a true hot hatch. Mazda

The new Mazda 3 Turbo, despite coming from the factory with even more torque (Mazda quotes output to be 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet), is not the successor to the beloved, rockety hot hatch of yore. Those tricks are for kids.

Don't call it a Mazdaspeed

Mazda, instead, wants you to see the new 3 Turbo as the latest piece in its upmarket push to the premium space. The turbocharged engine is present, but there's also standard all-wheel drive, a quality interior, and - I'm sorry to report this - no option for a manual transmission. Zilch. The only transmission you get is the six-speed automatic.

Those who prefer rowing their own gears will have to look elsewhere; specifically, downmarket and at the non-turbocharged versions of the Mazda 3. They're lower on power, but they can come with a clutch pedal if you want one.

"The Mazdaspeed 3 was a pure enthusiast's car," Dave Coleman, Mazda's vehicle dynamics engineer, told Business Insider during a roundtable interview. "There were a lot of sacrifices in [noise, vibration, and harshness] and livability. And that was what that brand was about."

2007_ms3 front 3 4 beauty 1
The mid-2000s Mazdaspeed 3 started it all. Mazda

All grown up

The new 3 Turbo has grown up - and with it, Mazda imagines its buyers have as well.

"This is positioned as [the Mazdaspeed 3] grown up with a job and some responsibility - much like our customers," Coleman went on. "It still has a lot of the fundamental capabilities but it doesn't wear it on its sleeve so obviously.

"The 'Mazdaspeed' name brings some expectation that this car does not deliver. We do not want to sow confusion with the name and thought that the purpose of this car is much higher volume than with another Mazdaspeed 3."

Coleman has a point. By being manual-only with scoops, wings, and flairs, the Mazdaspeed 3 likely alienated non-enthusiast buyers for the very things car enthusiasts loved about it. Just recently, someone on Twitter called the Mazdaspeed 3 "corny."

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo_KL_2
This is what Mazda's idea of upmarket looks like. Kristen Lee

The Mazdaspeed 3 was great for brand perception, but its niche market perhaps didn't necessarily translate to healthy sales.

Plus, had Mazda called the new, more subtle 3 Turbo a "Mazdaspeed 3," it would have caught a lot of enthusiast grief - which, if you've spent any time at all on the internet or on forums, is some of the loudest grief there is.

'Zoom-Zoom' no more

A racy Mazda 3 doesn't really fit with the image Mazda is going for anymore, nor does the iconic and scrappy "Zoom-Zoom" tagline Mazda used for much of its 2000s marketing campaigns. As Automotive News pointed out in 2019, "Zoom-Zoom" has been replaced with "what it calls Mazda Premium under the latest 'Feel Alive' slogan."

Premium, by Mazda's definition, means the time for unruly hot hatches is over. It means fun but refined performance that doesn't go shouting about it from the outside. It means finally being able to compete against entry-level luxury heavyweights like Mercedes and Audi.

So the 3 Turbo's certainly got the hardware. But the public awareness? Maybe not so much.

Established premium brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and Lexus have it easy. Buyers already associate them with luxury. Mazda still has work to do before the public automatically considers it in the same sentence as the others, if at all.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo_KL_23
The interior of the new Mazda 3 Turbo is real nice. Kristen Lee

Part of the challenge lies in Mazda's approach, according to Drew Cary, Mazda's North American brand communications senior manager. He said Mazda's method is to build a car around driver experience rather than "marketing to a spec sheet" like its competitors do.

There's some truth to this, as press releases from Mercedes-Benz and BMW all typically include 0 to 60 times and top speed estimates. Numbers, numbers, numbers. It's much easier to pit numbers against each other. It's harder to quantify something that's "fun" on paper, but that's the hard sell Mazda - a much smaller company - is up against.

"Typical marketing tactics don't work," Cary said. "We're not able to spend as much as the big brands on marketing."

So what's left to do?

A hard sell

First, Mazda is working on improving its dealership experience - which, for many people, is critical to establishing loyalty. A bad first impression at a dealer can ruin a buyer's perception of the brand.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo_KL_17
How do you translate "fun to drive" onto paper? Kristen Lee

And second, the automaker is relying heavily on earned marketing. That is, third parties (such as owners) acting as advocates who can talk about Mazda and its products. On this front, it's especially important that Mazda alienates no one and engages as many people as it can.

In 2019, Mazda North America sold 50,741 3s, its second-best seller behind the popular CX-5. In all, the Japanese automaker sold 278,552 cars total, which means that the Mazda 3 accounted for 18% of all sales.

It's not an insignificant figure. It would be in Mazda's best interest to try to appeal to a broader buying pool - but now one that appreciates premium features, wants power but with subtlety, and is willing to pay a bit more for it.

Maybe one day soon, a customer will have second thoughts before mindlessly buying a Mercedes when they see they can get a fully loaded Mazda 3 instead. Maybe.

Enthusiasts will have to deal

For car enthusiasts, though, it truly seems like a new Mazdaspeed 3 isn't happening anytime soon, if ever. In 2016, Mazda told the Australian publication Motoring that it was too "mature" for such Mazdaspeed shenanigans anymore.

"As a brand we are trying to elevate again a little bit more, because execution of Mazda MPS or Mazdaspeed 3 or whatever you call it was a little bit - I am not afraid to say it - childish," Masahiro Moro, Mazda's chairman and CEO of North American operations, said.

We all must grow up eventually, I suppose.

2010_MAZDASPEED3_086
Goodnight, sweet prince. Mazda

In the roundtable, Mazda obviously wouldn't give a straight answer on whether this new push to premium spelled the end for Mazdaspeed. But so as to not back themselves into corners, brands never give journalists a simple "yes" or "no."

"We're open to the market, but there's nothing in the pipeline, either," Coleman said. "But regardless of what happens with Mazdaspeed, we will always focus on driving dynamics."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Has Competition in the Race to Treat New Strains

    You might have thought the coronavirus vaccine race ended when Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) crossed the finish line first in December. Variants from Brazil, the U.K., and South Africa worry the scientific community (and the rest of us) the most at the moment. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) highlighted exactly how its investigational vaccine performed against those new strains in its phase 3 trial.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • All the Electric Vehicle Stocks You Can Invest in Right Now -- and 3 Top Picks

    The automotive industry is going electric at a frantic pace, with new companies seemingly coming on the scene daily. It can be difficult for even the most dedicated auto investor to keep up with the action.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • The 5 Most Popular Penny Stocks on Robinhood

    As of Monday, Feb. 15, the following five penny stocks were the most held on its platform. More investors have chosen to put money into Sundial than into great companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Walt Disney.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Effective After 1 Dose, Can Last 2 Weeks in Standard Freezer, Separate Research Shows

    On Friday, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have submitted new data about their BNT162b2 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration. With this submission, the two companies hope that the FDA will update the emergency use authorization (EUA) it has granted the vaccine. The new data indicates that Pfizer and BioNTech's BNT162b2 can be kept for as long as two weeks at temperatures common to pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, as opposed to the constant ultra-low temperature storage it initially seemed to necessitate.

  • WhatsApp’s Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for the Malibu House Next Door

    In recent years, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum has become widely known for two things: his love of rare Porsches and his collection of $100+ million homes, the latter of which has been assembled over the past few years. Besides his $100 million main estate up north in Atherton, Calif. — where he’s got an outrageous […]

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • 'I also defaulted': Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley reveals her experience with student loan debt

    Speaking during a press conference organized by the American Federation of Teachers, the congresswoman shared her experience with student loan debt, connecting her story to the experience felt by millions of others in America.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

    Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400. Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. Investing over a long period of time is a great way to grow wealth because as your portfolio increases in value, you can keep reinvesting your gains for added benefit.

  • A Giant Flaw in Texas Blackouts: It Cut Power to Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- When the Texas power grid was on the brink of collapse and its operator plunged thousands into darkness, it didn’t make an exception for the oil and gas field.Power was, unsurprisingly, diverted to hospitals and nursing homes. Ercot, as the grid manager is known, was staving off utter catastrophe, its chief executive later said.But leaving shale fields like the Permian Basin dark had an unintended consequence. Producers who depend on electricity to power their operations were left with no way to pump natural gas. And that gas was needed more than ever to generate electricity.As one executive described: It was like a death spiral.The result was a vicious cycle that serves as a painful lesson to any power grid operator and utility company dealing with rolling outages during extreme weather. Several energy companies say that, while frozen infrastructure and equipment malfunctions caused gas volumes to plummet, a lack of power also had a profound impact on supply. It’s a phenomenon that highlights just how interconnected -- and interdependent -- Texas’s energy network is.In the Permian, most drillers target more valuable crude, with gas typically considered an unwanted byproduct. That wasn’t the case over days of forced power outages as nearly every source of fuel faltered in the unprecedented cold that slammed Texas.Even with its explorers focusing on crude, the state is the country’s biggest gas producer, and the fuel makes up just over half of the sources of its power generation mix.A crucial part of the natural gas system was knocked out by the power outages: compressor stations that help keep gas flowing through pipelines.As Ercot started asking utilities to prompt big customers to reduce consumption Sunday evening, those stations went down and the pressure across multiple gas pipelines started to drop, ultimately tripping some utilities off line because of lack of fuel.That, in turn, led some areas of the Eagle Ford shale and the Permian to simply turn off gas production completely.The situation got much worse in the early hours of Monday as demand continued to climb. Ercot simply didn’t have the power, and millions of homes fell into darkness.Ercot executives have said the utilities ultimately determine which circuits to turn off during a rotating outage. The grid operator didn’t have information on power being cut to gas compressor stations, a spokeswoman said in an email.At its peak, nearly 40% of U.S. oil output was shuttered due to the extreme cold and associated blackouts. Three-quarters of the U.S. frack fleet was lost this week, leaving 41 crews working to blast water, sand and chemicals underground to release trapped oil and gas, Matt Johnson, chief executive officer at Primary Vision Inc., said Friday.Already, companies including Marathon Oil Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. have begun using restored power from local grids or generators to restart output, according to people familiar with the matter.It’s not yet clear how long it will take to restore all the lost oil and gas supply, but oil traders and executives have said they hope most of the production lost will return within days as temperatures rise and power becomes available.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My married friends only paid me one contribution for gas money after a road trip. Is this the cheapest couple in America?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, This past weekend I went on a road trip with three friends. I am single. Another single friend and a married couple joined us. I offered to drive and agreed to split the cost of gas.

  • I pay my boyfriend rent and help run his property business. He takes my commissions and won’t discuss marriage. What can I do?

    ‘Six months ago, I became very frustrated and made a few spreadsheets: one documenting the rent I have paid over the last 10 years, one for all of the unpaid labor.’

  • It looks like Elon Musk isn't moving Tesla out of California after all

    The electric car maker's application for a permit to expand its Fremont assembly plant undercut its CEO's rhetoric about abandoning California.

  • Griffin Says ‘There’s No Doubt’ Short Selling Will Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin said the Reddit-fueled market turmoil last month will diminish the amount of short selling by hedge funds.“There’s no doubt in the foreseeable future the amount of short selling will be reduced by the events of the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said Friday in an interview with CNBC.A day earlier, Griffin testified before the House Financial Services Committee along with the heads of Reddit, Robinhood Markets and Melvin Capital Management. Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks angered retail investors and prompted the hearing.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel Spar With Lawmakers Over Retail Trading Citadel, Griffin and his partners invested $2 billion in Melvin, which incurred heavy losses wagering against GameStop and other companies. Citadel’s hedge fund business has about $34 billion under management. (Updates with GameStop in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 25 Cheap Frozen Foods That Are Actually Good for You

    Healthy frozen dinners might once have been a contradiction in terms, but that’s so last century. Whether you’re limiting meat, fat and carbs, or maximizing your intake of healthy fiber...

  • Riot Blockchain, Canaan, and The9 Stock All Soared Today as Bitcoin Becomes $1 Trillion Asset

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached an unprecedented milestone for a cryptocurrency on Friday morning. According to Coinbase, Bitcoin is up around 5% over the past 24 hours, hitting all-time highs above $54,300.