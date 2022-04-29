Refiner Phillips 66 posts profit as fuel demand hits pre-pandemic level

RCOM ENAerial view of Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 posted a profit for the first quarter on Friday, compared with a year-earlier loss, as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels.

Western sanctions on Russia following invasion of Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide at a time when fuel demand is surging as economies reopen after a prolonged period of pandemic-related lockdowns.

The Houston, Texas-based company said its first-quarter realized refining margins rose to $10.55 per barrel from $4.36 per barrel a year earlier.

Phillips 66 also plans to resume it share buyback program in the second quarter, following its suspension in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

The Houston, Texas-based company said net income was $582 million, or $1.29 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $654 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar sees China excavator demand falling below pre-pandemic levels

    Caterpillar Inc on Thursday warned that demand for excavators in China, one of its largest markets, could slip below pre-pandemic levels in 2022, as construction activity takes a hit in the country from strict pandemic lockdowns. China's "zero Covid" policy to combat the Omicron variant has triggered fresh lockdowns, shutting factories and hurting sales of companies such as General Electric Co and 3M Co in the first quarter.

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    A favorable refining business is likely to have aided Phillips 66's (PSX) earnings in Q1.

  • Yellen urges development banks to mobilize private capital for G7 infrastructure push

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged the World Bank and other multilateral development lenders to accelerate infrastructure investments in emerging market countries as part of a concerted effort by the G7 wealthy democracies to counter China's multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. Yellen convened Group of Seven finance and development ministers and presidents of multilateral development banks on Tuesday for talks on boosting infrastructure investment in low- and middle-income countries, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Exxon takes a hit from Russia, triples buybacks over higher oil prices

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp doubled its first-quarter per-share profit, it said on Friday, but the results fell short of Wall Street estimates, even excluding a $3.4 billion writedown from its withdrawal from Russia. Exxon reported net income of $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, last year. The company's adjusted earnings per share came to $2.07, short of the Refinitiv consensus for $2.12 a share, while revenue came in at $90.5 billion, below the $92.7 billion consensus.

  • Bristol Myers 1st-quarter sales up on Eliquis, Opdivo

    Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb posted slightly better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday on growth of sales of its blood thinner Eliquis and cancer drug Opdivo, but said it no longer expects sales growth in 2022 due to stiff generic competition overseas for blood cancer drug Revlimid. The first-quarter dropoff in sales of Revlimid, which lost some patent protection this year, was not as sharp as expected. Still, Bristol Myers cut its full-year sales forecast for Revlimid by $500 million, to $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Is Teladoc a No-Brainer Buy After the Q1 Meltdown?

    Many investors are cutting their losses with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) right now. Shares of the virtual-care leader plunged 47% on Thursday morning after Teladoc reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday following the market close. There were two reasons behind Teladoc's massive sell-off following its first-quarter update.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal