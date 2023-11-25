Refinery explosion causes large fire in White Lake, felt and heard for miles

An explosion late Friday at a petroleum refinery in White Lake Township caused a large fire that forced the closure of roads and evacuation of nearby residents.

The explosion occurred at about 10:10 p.m. at a refinery in the area of Young and Bogie Lake roads in White Lake Township. People flocked to social media asking about the loud noise, and many from miles away reported feeling the concussion against their house. A second explosion was heard several minutes later, and flames rose high into the sky, well above the tree line, with a large plume of billowing black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The White Lake, Commerce Township, Milford and Highland fire departments were all responding. Bogie Lake Road was closed from M-59 to Biscayne Avenue. "Less than 100" residents near the site of the blast and fire were evacuated, a White Lake Police officer said.

This still image from a video shot by White Lake Township resident Laun Dearman shows large flames rising from the site of an explosion at a refinery off Bogie Lake Road on Friday, November 25, 2023.

"Heard it in Howell!" Connor Thorpe posted to a Milford area community Facebook page. Others reported hearing the blast as far away as Hartland and Brighton.

"Shook our house!" wrote Kathleen Kros Popoff.

"I thought my kid fell off the bunk bed," wrote Craig LeBlanc of White Lake.

Laun Dearman, a resident at Cedar Brook Estates in White Lake Township — less than a half-mile from the refinery site as the crow flies — had gone to bed with his wife when they heard the first explosion and thought it was thunder.

A message from their daughter about Facebook posts discussing an explosion in the area took the couple outside, where they saw the billowing smoke and huge flames.

Information about the refinery was not immediately available Friday evening. Dearman said, "It's a small, portable rig; they've been drilling for oil for close to a year now.

"This is crazy."

This developing story will be updated. Contact Keith Matheny: kmatheny@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Refinery explosion causes large fire in White Lake, felt and heard for miles