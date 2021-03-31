How the Reflation Trade Roiled Global Markets in Seven Charts

1 / 8

How the Reflation Trade Roiled Global Markets in Seven Charts

Greg Ritchie and Farah Elbahrawy
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A roaring reflation trade sent markets on a wild ride in the first three months of 2021, and its lasting reverberations are putting traders on guard for the next wave of volatility.

Global bonds plunged and traditional haven currencies were battered this quarter, while the U.S. dollar proved its resilience even when investors doubted its prospects. The moves came as investors price in a rapid global recovery from the pandemic, albeit textured by regional divergences on vaccination programs and central banks’ willingness to ease super-loose monetary policy.

“There are pockets of idiosyncratic stories in there -- Turkey, Russian sanctions, sterling outperformance -- but generally reflation has been the dominant driver of global price action,” said Simon Harvey, senior market analyst at Monex Europe, who revised his dollar outlook this week. “What wrong-footed most people coming into 2021 is just how aggressive the U.S. outperformance was going to be.”

Some see the end of a quarter as a psychological break between trends. With U.S. yields ending March with another ascent and inflation expectations powering higher despite more subdued hard economic data, investors may start to question how much longer the reopening trade can run.

Here are some of this quarter’s most notable moves:

Treasuries Rout

With the size of U.S. stimulus putting the nation on course for a swift economic rebound from the pandemic, it’s no surprise that U.S. Treasuries led the global rates selloff. They recorded their worst quarter since 1980, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. By comparison, the retreat seen in Europe and Asia was in line with quarterly declines seen in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Treasuries extended losses this week, fueled by President Joe Biden’s plans to accelerate the vaccine campaign and rebuild infrastructure. Block sales in U.S. debt were rife on Tuesday, driving yields on various maturities to the highest levels in more than a year.

Read More: Bond Rout Reignites as U.S. Stimulus Bets Overshadow Quarter-End

The divergence between U.S. and European markets was borne out in the spread between benchmark Treasuries and bunds, which widened more than 50 basis points. That about matched the move seen in the final quarter of 2016, and a bigger jump hasn’t been seen since 1993.

Ho-Hum Havens

The traditional havens of the currency world -- the Japanese yen and Swiss franc -- bore the brunt of the selling as vaccine rollouts brightened the economic outlook globally. Each suffered their worst quarter in years, with the yen selling off to an extent not seen since 2016 while the drop in the franc was the worst since 2014.

The moves were all the more notable given the outperformance of the dollar, which turned from a prime haven at the height of market turmoil in March 2020 into a bet on U.S. economic supremacy.

Read More: Dollar Reigns Supreme With Rate Gaps ‘Too Big to Be Ignored’

The pain may not be over, judging by their renewed weakness this week. The yen extended declines beyond 110 per dollar for the first time since March last year, while the franc hit levels last seen in July.

Pound Gain, Euro Pain

The dramatic finale to Brexit trade negotiations at the end of 2020 became little more than a sideshow for the pound in the first quarter. Instead, it was all about the U.K.’s vaccine drive, which far outpaced the European Union’s effort, much to the chagrin of the bloc’s policy makers. That has pushed the euro-pound pair toward 0.85 in what is set to be its worst quarter since 2015.

Gilt Angst

Nowhere was the impact of the U.K.’s superior vaccination efforts more evident than in the nation’s government debt market. Holders of British bonds saw their worst quarter in data going back to 2000, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. The inoculation drive has brought forward expectations for the nation’s rebound, allowing Bank of England policy makers to strike a relatively hawkish tone as they ruled out negative rates in the near-term.

EM Resilience?

Rising Treasury yields heightened concern among EM traders in late February and early March, yet that wasn’t enough to throw bond sales off track. Developing nation sovereigns and corporates issued a record amount of dollar-denominated debt on a first-quarter basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The spread between emerging-market hard currency debt and U.S. Treasuries rose seven basis points in the quarter, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index, compared with a 335 basis point jump the same period last year.

That said, cracks have started to show on the issuance front in recent weeks as yields extended their advance. Indonesia shrank the size of a debt offering, Russia canceled a bond sale and South African debt saw lower demand than usual, leading some strategists to conclude that developing nations may be in for higher borrowing costs from here on.

Read More: The Sweet Spot Is Behind Us’: Bond Rout Hits Deals Around World

Turkey Turmoil

The Turkish lira was the best-performing developing-nation currency this quarter -- that is, until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central bank chief. The currency plummeted and extended its decline to more than 10%, leading losses among emerging-market currencies, which were already feeling the pain of a stronger greenback.

While Turkey’s new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu pledged tight monetary policy in a bid to calm markets, the lira’s trajectory is uncertain, leaving banks’ forecasts looking more like guesswork.

Read More: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for Guesswork

(Adds chart on U.S.-German bond yield spread in Treasuries section, updates prices throughout.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Fresh Food Chain Qiandama Weighs Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fresh food chain operator Qiandama is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The Guangzhou-based company had discussed a share sale with potential advisers, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. An offering could raise about $400 million to $500 million, one of the people said.Qiandama is also planning to raise about 2 billion yuan ($305 million) in a pre-IPO funding round that could value the firm at as much as 25 billion yuan, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising plans including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for Qiandama didn’t immediately respond to a written request for comment.Qiandama, established in 2012, sells products including vegetables, fruits, fresh meat and eggs through its franchised stores, according to its website. The company is well-known for its slogan “never sells overnight meat” and offers discounts toward the end of each day to clear stocks. It opened its first overseas outlet in Hong Kong in 2018 and started expanding beyond southern China the following year. The firm posted revenue of over 7 billion yuan in 2019 and operates more than 2,000 stores as of July 2020.GenBridge Capital, which counts JD.com Inc. among investors, has participated in several of Qiandama’s funding rounds. The fresh food retailer raised nearly 1 billion yuan in a series D funding round in December 2019 led by investors including private equity firm CoStone Capital and Taikang Life Insurance Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein. Maxwell, who was Epstein's longtime associate and former girlfriend, faces new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor in the eight-count indictment, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

  • Deliveroo shares drop 30% on stock market debut

    Deliveroo shares open well below expected price after big investors' attitude to company soured.

  • Wall Street is pricing in $4 trillion of infrastructure spending. Here are the stocks that could benefit, according to Bank of America.

    Industrials and materials will likely be the biggest beneficiaries of an infrastructure bill, along with U.S. small-caps, say strategists at Bank of America.

  • Amazon-backed Deliveroo’s shares slump 30% on London stock market debut

    Shares in Deliveroo slumped by as much as 30% as the U.K. food delivery company made its highly-anticipated stock market debut on the London Stock Exchange, dealing a blow to the city’s efforts to attract more technology listings post-Brexit. The poor performance dragged down shares in rival online food ordering and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com (NL:TKWY) by 1.75% in early European trading on Wednesday.

  • Nested, the UK-based 'modern' estate agent, raises additional £5M to improve the home-selling experience

    Nested, the London-based startup that is using technology to build a "modern" estate agency and improve the home-selling experience, has raised an additional £5 million. Backing comes from Axel Springer, alongside previous backers Balderton Capital and Northzone. Described as a "strategic investment," Nested co-founder and CEO Matt Robinson tells TechCrunch that the round brings the "vast industry experience and resources" of Axel Springer to the board, in advance of a U.K. nationwide launch this year -- meaning that the proptech is expanding beyond its current footprint of London.

  • Meet the designer behind the Trump "Buddha" statue

    Meet the man behind the Trump “Buddha” statueLocation: Xiamen, China(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I believe it was in September and October last year when Trump was still campaigning and causing torment. It was particularly interesting to me because our tradition is that a person who is so old and successful and has been the president of the United States should start to enjoy his old age and be more relaxed. But he was still tormented and fretting over various desires and uncertainties. So there was an extreme contrast with the image I wanted to express and make for him. I thought this contrast was very interesting. That's why I did this. My idea with this was very simple. I thought it would be amusing and fun."The Trump statues are available in two sizesand cost $150 and $3000 apieceThe sculptures have also gained international attention(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I am very curious how he would react (to this statue). But I heard a friend say that based on Trump's character, if it is something that makes him famous then he'll like it, not to mention that this is something quite positive. // In Trump's current state, to be honest, he is really well suited to do some meditation in this way, to sit in meditation or as Buddhists say - internal observation, which is very suitable for his current state."

  • Singapore minister pessimistic on Myanmar, says resolution may take time

    Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan has called the situation in Myanmar "an unfolding tragedy" that will take time to overcome, and said it was essential for Southeast Asian countries to have a position on how to respond. Balakrishnan has spoken strongly over the Myanmar military's Feb 1 coup and its deadly crackdown on demonstrators and has been pushing for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to play a role in finding a way out of the crisis.

  • 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for inciting Jan. 6 riot

    Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory. The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface. He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not." In December, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" The officers are suing for unspecified damages for their injuries and emotional distress. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Education bill proposed to help struggling students amid pandemic

    State lawmakers&nbsp;are&nbsp;making adjustments to a law to&nbsp;better address the needs of students and school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Apple will host WWDC entirely online for the second year in a row

    Apple also hosted last year's WWDC event online, canceling the in-person conference for the first time in 31 years due to the pandemic.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • With Mexico's vaccination program lagging, wealthy Mexicans are flocking to the U.S.

    Mexico's vaccine rollout has been painfully slow. Only 4% of Mexicans have gotten at least one dose. Those with the means seek COVID shots in U.S.

  • Politics latest news: Race report 'reluctant to accept structural issues', says Sir Keir Starmer

    Scotland spending 30pc more per person than England China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss Cameron’s lobbyist friend ‘given his own Downing Street business cards’ Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects Coronavirus latest news: Government '100pc confident' in AstraZeneca vaccine as Germany pulls jab again Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "disappointed" by a report into racial inequality, saying it was "reluctant" to admit problems. The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a "beacon for other white-majority countries". Speaking during a visit to Leeds, the Labour leader said: "I'm disappointed. On the one hand, there's an acknowledgement of the problems, the issues, the challenges that face many black and minority ethnic communities. "But, on the other hand, there's a reluctance to accept that that's structural." Fellow frontbencher Lisa Nandy said the Government must not "downplay" racism on the back of the report, but look to "take it on and deal with it". Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, defended the report, telling Sky News "I doubt they [report authors] are complacent about what needs to be done now - the Government certainly isn't. "We want to live in a country which is truly post racial, where everyone has a chance to succeed in life." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies aged 90

    G Gordon Liddy served nearly five years in jail for his role in the scandal that toppled President Nixon.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Deliveroo goes 'from hero to zero' after tanking 30% at its London IPO as investors get tough on gig-worker rights

    The food-delivery startup's float comes after a pandemic-related surge in business, as consumers flocked to takeaway food.

  • Former Trump health officials say they clashed with Alex Azar over COVID-19 testing and interference with the CDC's weekly reports

    Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield claims the then-HHS secretary pressed him to change the CDC's weekly mortality statistics. Azar denies the allegation.

  • I've been on Twitter for almost half of my life. Even though it's rotting my brain, I'll never give it up.

    Twitter turned 15 this month. I joined when I was 13 so my brain's been trained to think in 140 characters.