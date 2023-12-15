Reflecting on a year of service to the El Paso community: State Sen. César J. Blanco

Senator César J. Blanco speaks during a press conference to bring awareness to Senate Bill SD29. Senator César J. Blanco says that he wants to make sure that everyone in the state of Texas has access to quality healthcare during the state's healthcare workforce shortage.

As we bid farewell to another remarkable year, it's time to reflect on the journey we’ve shared as a community in 2023.

In a busy legislative session year, we passed 33 bills and secured over $850 million in specific funding for El Paso and far West Texas, setting the stage for a healthier, wealthier, and brighter future for our community and families.

Despite spending a lot of time at the Capitol during session, followed by four special sessions and an impeachment trial, we never wavered in delivering reliable and quality community services, actively pursuing our mission to improve the overall well-being and quality of life for our constituents.

Throughout the year, our office hosted over 180 service events, outreach initiatives, town halls, and meetings with community members — each a commitment to delivering appropriate community services and support to residents in need.

For many families stretching their wallets thin, they’re often faced with juggling between paying for their home, groceries, gas, medicine, and other essentials. To help relieve the financial burden of back-to-school costs, our office was proud to host our Ninth Annual Backpack Giveaway, where we gave out 2,326 free backpacks to students across Senate District 29. These backpacks weren't just filled with supplies; they carried the opportunity for a successful school year and a brighter future for each young mind they accompanied.

Additionally, in recognizing the vulnerable health risks posed by rising summer temperatures for vulnerable seniors on a fixed income, our office hosted our Third Annual “Beat the Heat” Senior Box Fan giveaway, where we delivered 100 box fans to economically disadvantaged seniors.

While the holiday season is a time of love and laughter, it’s also a time when financial strains can be most deeply felt by families. To alleviate some of that additional stress the holidays bring, our office hosted our Ninth Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and Toys for Tots Drive, where we distributed 285 turkeys and over 10,800 pounds of food to economically disadvantaged families and 250 toys to children, at each respective event.

Our service events reach beyond delivering physical goods. Just this year, we helped honor and uplift our community by successfully connecting 479 veterans to job opportunities, delivering 13,333 certificates to graduating seniors, presenting over 60 resolutions to community members and organizations, helping 12 residents take steps towards becoming U.S. citizens, and assisting 10 college students with their voter registration.

At the heart of our mission is constituent casework, where we assist with a range of essential services including food stamps (SNAP), Medicaid, unemployment insurance, children's health insurance, driver’s license and identification, elderly and aging services, and child and adult protective services, and more. Throughout the year, we successfully resolved over 230 constituent cases by cutting through state bureaucracy to ensure our community members receive the necessary resources and benefits from state agencies.

Though what we’ve mentioned today is simply a brief snapshot of the last year, through it all, it’s been an honor spending another year serving the families and communities of Senate District 29. As we continue into this holiday season, we look forward to continuing to work for you in the new year and beyond.

From me, my wife Lili, and our new bundle of joy, Amelia, we wish you, your families, and your communities a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Cheers to a year of community triumphs and the promise of even greater things to come!

State Sen. César J. Blanco, D-El Paso, represents District 29.

