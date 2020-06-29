Reflecting on Investar Holding's (NASDAQ:ISTR) Share Price Returns Over The Last Year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 43%. That's well below the market return of 4.7%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 42% in that time. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.4%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Investar Holding reported an EPS drop of 16% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 43% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 10.35.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Investar Holding's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Investar Holding's TSR, which was a 42% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.7% in the last year, Investar Holding shareholders lost 42% (even including dividends) . Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business.

