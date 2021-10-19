Reflecting on the life and legacy of Colin Powell
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The nation is reflecting on the life of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin takes a look back at his career and legacy. Then Ambassador John Negroponte, who served as deputy national security adviser to Colin Powell, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.