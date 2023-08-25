Reflection vs. Reality
The final four artists of Project Runway meet at Summit One Vanderbilt, an immersive design installation that prompts their next avant-garde challenge. Fashion is architecture!
The final four artists of Project Runway meet at Summit One Vanderbilt, an immersive design installation that prompts their next avant-garde challenge. Fashion is architecture!
Pitchfork described the cult band's Halloween-themed, children's choir-assisted album as sounding like Arcade Fire replaced by second-graders and fronted by Vincent Price's corpse.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Extend the season with fan favorites and pro picks from Solo Stove, Coleman, Breeo and more.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The Dupray Bloom Air Purifier is probably the most practical piece of home decor to drop money on.
Nvidia, Microsoft, Salesforce, Ashton Kutcher's famed Sound Ventures, and various other investors are driving the latest capital infusion in a $235 million series D funding round for Hugging Face. Here's what they do.
Neely Gracey opens up about scoring a Guinness World Record with her stroller.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
Digital calipers are a valuable tool that everyone should have. They display measurements to their exact increments on a LCD digital screen.
What kind of truck or SUV would you get to tow a 6,400-pound camper trailer? Autoblog editors weigh in (somewhat usefully)
Weekday wants to change that with a hiring platform focused on referrals and references through job seekers’ social graphs. Weekday was a member of YC’s winter 2021 batch. Weekday was founded in 2021 by Amit Singh, Anubav Malik and Chetan Dalal after the three ran into challenges hiring for a previous startup.
Rubiales could face disciplinary action by FIFA for his post-World Cup kiss of Jenni Hermoso.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
India's Paytm introduced the innovative sound box, a pocket-sized speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments to merchants. It has deployed millions of these devices to the market, offering them to merchants at just above $1 monthly. Reliance is testing a sound box with employees in some of its stores at its campus, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is here, and it’s getting a few small revisions.
In a pre-taped interview designed to preempt the first Republican presidential primary debate, fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave former President Donald Trump a platform to express himself without being challenged.
Alienware is set to release a new version of its first 500Hz monitor for folks who have AMD graphics cards. The 24.5-inch display will cost $650 and it goes on sale next month.
This NYC-based online thrifting is sharing her tips for finding quality items at affordable prices. The post Frequent thrifter shares her tips for finding quality items without the wild prices online: ‘I should be gatekeeping these tips’ appeared first on In The Know.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
A beauty creator claimed she thought she ordered another bottle of her favorite CosRX snail mucin. Instead, she got a dupe.