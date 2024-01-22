‘Reflective’ creature — with ‘odd’ scales — found by stream is new species. See it

A black and brown creature slithered through the nighttime humidity, emerging from the leafy debris beneath a shrub and making its way toward a mountain stream. That’s when it was spotted by researchers in China.

Scientists were exploring Nanshan National Park for animals when they captured the reptile, according to a study published Jan. 17 in the journal ZooKeys.

Two other specimens resembling the reptile were discovered — one was found in the park and another was found in Tongdao County, experts said. While examining the specimens, scientists noted their “small, elongated, cylindrical” and ridged scales with a “metallic luster.”

But the creatures could not be categorized as any known species.

After further analysis, including DNA testing, scientists realized they had actually discovered a new species: Achalinus nanshanensis, or the Nanshan odd-scaled snake, researchers said. The new species is named after the national park where it was found.

The new species has a “notable” yellow neck collar, researchers said.

The three specimens of the odd-scaled snake ranged in length from about 15 inches to 18 inches, according to scientists. They have a “relatively long” tail and a “slender” body.

Their scales have a “subtle iridescent quality” and appear to be a “reflective, brownish-black.” Photos show the creatures’ unique coloring on their back and front.





The “reflective” snakes have “metallic” and “iridescent” scales.

Researchers distinguished the new species in part by its “notable bright-yellow” neck collar that extends from its head to its abdomen. The creatures have “uniformly black” eyes.

Achalinus nanshanensis is only known from China’s Hunan Province, which is a mountainous region in southeastern China. The snakes were found between elevations of about 980 feet and 5,460 feet, experts said.

Comparisons show slight differences between the three specimens of Nanshan odd-scaled snakes.

All three specimens were discovered at night, according to scientists. The two snakes found in Nanshan National Park were found heading toward a mountain stream from leaf litter surrounding forest shrubs. The third snake, found in Tongdao County, was discovered “in a bamboo forest near a stream.”

