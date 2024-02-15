‘Reflects a poor choice’: East High principal apologizes for inappropriate photo with staff

Wichita East High School’s principal issued an apology Wednesday afternoon after a photo of her was shared around the school showing her with both middle fingers up while posing with security officials at the school.

The photo was taken in a photo booth before students arrived for Saturday’s homecoming dance.

Sara Richardson and the others in the photo thought it was just a print out, but a QR code allowed anyone to access any of the photos taken that night in the booth, a school spokesperson said.

“The picture does not align with the values and expectations I hold for our school and community,” Richardson said on the school’s Facebook page. “The image captured reflects a poor choice and is not representative of the respectful environment I strive to foster for our students and community.”

Richardson did not respond to a call for more details.

Wichita East High School principal Sara Richardson took this photo with her staff at a photo booth before Saturday’s homecoming dance.

USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said she didn’t know of any discipline Richardson could face and that any discipline would be a personnel matter and would not be publicly reported.

“She owned up to her mistake and she apologized publicly,” Arensman said.

On Wednesday afternoon, two East High School students leaving school both said it was not professional.

“Probably not,” a junior girl said.

A senior girl said: “Definitely not.”

Both said they saw a student share it on Instagram.

Richardson became principal in Fall 2018, after serving as an assistant principal, when former principal Ken Thiessen retired.

Richardson frequently posts on social media about school happenings and accolades.

In 2021, East High received the School of Excellence award from the American College Application Campaign, which is “a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.”