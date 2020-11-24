ReFocus Eye Health Adds Dr. Brittany Strebig to its Meriden/Bloomfield Practice

Coming Up:

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health, a nationally-focused, collaborative healthcare organization, today announced that Brittany Strebig, O.D. has joined the ReFocus team. Effective immediately, Dr. Strebig will provide primary eye care and comprehensive optometric services to adults and children at the ReFocus Meriden/Bloomfield, CT location.

Dr. Strebig brings a wealth of education and expertise to ReFocus. She holds a Doctorate in Optometry from the MCPHS University School of Optometry in Worcester, MA., where she graduated with honors. She is a member of both the Connecticut Association of Optometrists and the American Optometric Association. She has also volunteered for charitable organizations, including a mission in Nicaragua. Prior to joining ReFocus, she served as an optometrist at Eyes on Park in West Hartford, CT.

"I'm honored to meet and serve patients in the Meriden/Bloomfield community," said Dr. Strebig. "It's exciting to utilize my passion for eye health and experience at ReFocus. I'm looking forward to being part of its team."

"Brittany is an exceptional addition to ReFocus. Her broad range of clinical experience and patient care brings enormous benefit to our patients in Connecticut. We're thrilled to have her join us," Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus.

Founded in 2018, ReFocus Eye Health's partners with ophthalmologists and optometrists who are committed to providing the highest level of care, with top-quality medical expertise, advanced technology and business management. The company lends management expertise, career development, technical resources, and back-office support to ensure high quality care for patients, while enabling practices to achieve profitability, growth and success.

For more information about ReFocus, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

About ReFocus Eye Health:
ReFocus Eye Health takes a fresh, enlightened approach to health practice ownership and management. As a source of permanent capital, ReFocus invests in eye health practices exclusively for long-term growth. Its experienced team of investment professionals, business builders, and clinicians work alongside local physicians to transform the total eye care experience for patients through the use of clinical and management best practices. ReFocus Eye Health is headquartered in Waterbury, NY. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

