Reform UK will ‘hold balance of power’ at next election, says Ann Widdecombe

Reform UK will repeat the rise of the Brexit Party and “hold the balance of power” at the next election, Ann Widdecombe has claimed.

The ex-Tory minister said that the Right-wing populist party would “fire a tremendous warning shot” across the bows of her former party.

Ms Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP between 1987 and 2010 but defected to the Brexit Party in 2019 in protest at the UK’s failure to leave the EU. In March she joined Reform, the successor to the Brexit Party.

In an interview with GB News to be broadcast on Sunday, she warned that Reform would cause trouble for the Tories at the general election.“We’re at 8 per cent in the polls now. For a tiny party, that’s relatively new, that’s not bad actually,” she said.

“I think by the time we have proper policies in place, which will be well before the next election, I think that we will get cut through.”

She went on: “Now, I’m not saying we’re going to be swept to power. I’m not quite that optimistic. I think it is quite likely we will hold the balance of power.

“But whatever we do, we will fire a tremendous warning shot across the bows of the Conservative Party, which is what the Brexit Party did in the European elections in 2019, when we swept the board.”

Ms Widdecombe said that Northern Ireland remaining in the single market was proof that Brexit had still not been delivered and that it was “inevitable” that the Tories would lose the next election.

“There is a fault line in the Conservative Party over Europe which is not going to go away,” she said. “It’s just not going to go away. I mean, I think everybody thought, well the referendum will settle it. Then when the referendum went the way they weren’t expecting, they thought, well actually when we do get Brexit, that’ll settle it. The argument is still there. I think it is time for another right-of-centre party.”

In words that are likely to spark a row, she questioned the quality of today’s female MPs, saying Parliament had a “lot of miniskirts” but “not much talent”.

Ms Widdecombe said: “I think that Parliament, far from improving, is now a very, very third-rate calibre indeed.

“When I look at some of the big people that were there in my time, I mean on both sides of the House. Let’s look at the women. You had Thatcher, you had Betty Boothroyd, you had Shirley Williams, you had Barbara Castle.

“These were big figures, very able, very capable. Now you’ve got an awful lot of miniskirts, but, you know, not much talent.”

Criticising the use of all-women shortlists, she added: “I’m all for women in Parliament, but they’ve got to get there on exactly the same basis as the men. They’ve got to get there by beating all the competition.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.