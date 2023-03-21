Reforming the Met Police is now long overdue

The New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London

Over the years, the Metropolitan Police has been on the receiving end of a number of damning assessments. In the 1960s, an investigation into rampant corruption in the CID led to a clean-up operation under Sir Robert Mark. The Scarman report into the 1981 Brixton riots criticised the Met’s use of stop and search powers, while the Macpherson inquiry into the murder of Stephen Lawrence accused it of “institutional racism”.

Today, Baroness Casey’s review joins this ignominious litany. Arguably, it is more excoriating than anything that has gone before, not least because it seems that nothing has been learned. She was commissioned to review the culture and standards of London’s police following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer. Since then, other scandals have shattered public confidence in the force.

Lady Casey’s report finds that the Met is failing women and children, is beset by racism, sexism and homophobia, has degraded front-line activities and is unable to police itself. She questions whether it is any longer in a position to fulfil the contract between the Met and public. “Policing by consent in the capital is broken,” she says.

There could hardly be a more devastating critique. But why should her proposed reforms prove any more successful than those the Met’s leadership had pledged to implement in the past? Lady Casey said the biggest single barrier to fixing the force “is the Met’s culture of defensiveness and denial about the scale of its problems”. Some sections were essentially laws unto themselves.

Lady Casey concedes that her proposed changes may not make any difference, in which case more radical options should be considered, including breaking up the Met into national, specialist and London responsibilities. The force is not just responsible for crime fighting, which sometimes seems low on its priority list, but for counter-terrorism and has the seat of government to protect, as well.

Strong leadership is needed and yet may not be possible to provide in such an unwieldy organisation. The last four commissioners have left office under a cloud, with the incumbent, Sir Mark Rowley, desperately trying to keep the force intact. But, given the scale of the task and the failure of past reforms, a restructuring of the Met into more manageable units is long overdue. It is clinging to legitimacy and only major surgery will suffice.