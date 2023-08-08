Reformsneededafter accused CT killer was supposed to be under 'intense' monitoring, officials say

Aug. 8—Investigators learned that Williams-Bey was fired from his job at Amazon last November, the warrant said.

The allegations raise serious issues over the statewide probation monitoring program and the safety of neighbors at a time when there is a surge in seizures of unidentifiable firearms known as ghost guns in urban communities, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Tuesday after a news conference with Police Chief Jason Thody, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and local advocates.

"My understanding is that he had an ankle bracelet, which did not have a fully activated GPS, but indicated when he was home and when he was not at home, and there were certain reasons that he was supposed to not be home, specifically to work," Bronin said in an interview with Hearst Connecticut Media Group after the news conference, during which Blumenthal said he has about 10 Senate co-sponsors to reintroduce a bill aimed at new federal laws to stop the spread of ghost guns.

"We learned the day of the shooting that he was fired from Amazon back in November, so that's nine months since he held that job and it was nine months when he was out in the community and putting the community at-risk," Bronin said.

Williams-Bey was enrolled in the Intensive Pretrial Unit and was wearing an ankle monitor that detected only when he entered and exited his residence. His probation officer confirmed Williams-Bey was not home at the time of the shooting, according to the police affidavit.

Hours after Bloomfield resident Jordan Phipps, 24, was killed on Wethersfield Avenue and two other men were gunned down on Sterling Street, Bronin said a review should be conducted of Connecticut's system overseeing defendants, particularly those with a history of violence.

Bronin said Tuesday the case apparently exposes weaknesses in the oversight of pending criminal cases.

"He was supposed to be under intense pretrial supervision, but it's clear that there wasn't much supervision, let alone intense supervision, and he really shouldn't have been out at all," Bronin said.

During the news conference, community activists said many formerly incarcerated people return to their neighborhoods with little assistance in obtaining shelter and jobs, making it much harder to revert to lawlessness.

State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, criticized the state bail system in which a defendant with multiple pending cases was allowed to be free from jail.

"This is an avoidable tragedy, and this situation cries out for systemic reforms," Kelly said in a statement. "A safer Connecticut must be our focus."

Kelly said that during the recent legislative session Republicans offered proposals to halt gun violence.

Senate Republicans generally opposed the measures that passed during the last week of the legislative session, 22-11 and signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont, that essentially bans the open carrying of pistols in public; tightens the definition of military-style rifles, and makes it tougher for suspected repeat firearms offenders to get out on bail. Kelly voted against the bill and the only Republican in favor was Sen. Tony Hwang of Fairfield. Senate Republicans proposed more than a dozen amendments, which failed along partisan lines, during the seven-hour Senate debate.

Bronin, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection this fall, said during the interview outside police headquarters that Democrats, both in-state and nationally, are leading the way on gun safety.

"It was Democrats and Democratic mayors with the support of Democratic legislators and a Democratic governor, as well as Republicans, who put forward changes meant to address this problem of repeat serious firearm offenders," Bronin said. "There was legislation passed this last session that a coalition of mayors put forward and built support for that will in the future increase accountability for repeat serious firearms offenders. Unfortunately, those laws weren't in place when this particular individual was arrested two years ago for shooting somebody."

Standing in front of police headquarters on Tuesday, Thody noted a sharp increase in ghost gun seizures, which amounted to 2.7 percent of all captured weapons in 2020, up to more than 16 percent last year.

"Guns really have no respect for state boundaries," Blumenthal said, stressing that without identification numbers — and some are made with 3D printers — ghost guns are the weapons of choice for professional criminals, street gangs and extremist groups.

"If they're sold in parts through the mail, nobody sees them," he said. "They can't be stopped unless we have federal law to require that there be serial numbers on them that the seller be licensed and that there are background checks."

Asked how his proposal could pass the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives at a time of partisan congressional gridlock, Blumenthal recalled last year's bipartisan gun-safety legislation in Congress, the first in 30 years.

"I think the two most-likely candidates for passage this year are safe storage — Ethan's Law at the federal level — and a ban on ghost guns, and maybe tightening the whole background system," he said. "Three very common-sense, should be non-controversial measures, and we'll just have to hope for the stars to be in alignment and bipartisan support."

At the time of Sunday's shooting, Williams-Bey was free on bonds totaling $270,000, including one for $50,000 for charges of first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit in connection with a 2021 shooting, judicial records show.

Williams-Bey has six other pending cases, dating back to 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Four of Williams-Bey's cases stem from arrests in 2021. On the same day that he was charged with assault, Hartford police also charged him with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm and engaging police in pursuit, judicial records show.

Williams-Bey appeared Monday in state Superior Court in Hartford where a judge kept his bond at $5 million for the latest charges of murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with Sunday's homicide.

The incident was captured on Capitol City Command Center cameras, but detectives also obtained closer footage from the convenience store and recognized Williams-Bey as the shooter from previous investigations, the affidavit said.