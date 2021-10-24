Refresh your home with indoor plants and succulents on mega sale at The Sill

Shop markdowns on succulents, Ficus plants and more right now at The Sill.

The days of outside gardening may over for the year, but there's no reason to put away your gardening gloves and watering can just yet. You can keep your garden going all winter long with killer sales on indoor plants at The Sill.

The online plant retailer is offering up to 30% off Ficus plants, Fiddle Leaf Fig bushes and a variety of succulents while supplies last. That means, during the fall plant sale, shoppers can take home a premium indoor plant for as little as $16.

We put the Instagram-famous plant delivery service to the test and were impressed. Shipping was fast, our plant arrived in perfect condition and it was easy to take care of the shrub using the resources available on The Still's website. "I'd buy another Sill plant in a heartbeat," Reviewed's managing editor of core content, Meghan Kavanaugh, said.

Add some greenery to your windowsill and pick up a Ficus Altissima, on sale for as little as $39 for the Grant planter version—a $16 markdown off the full $55 list price. The plant features lofty leaves and, when properly cared for, can grow to great heights. Best when watered every one to two weeks, The Sill recommends placing this Ficus in an area of your home with bright, filtered light.

Working on your green thumb? Consider investing in a few succulents. Right now you can get three small succulents, usually listed for $24, for just $19. Meanwhile, you can also save on sets of six and twelve. The mini cactuses require minimal maintenance (and minimal water!), growing best in direct sunlight or on small windowsills.

If you're itching to expand your botanical family, now's the time to shop. Head to The Sill right now to find your next plant baby at the best price—these plant-tastic sales won't be around for too much longer.

