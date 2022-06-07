Refresh your makeup routine this summer with these products from L’Oréal, Tom Ford, Merit

Hit refresh on your makeup routine with these products for summer.

As the season changes, so does your makeup routine. This isn’t a new concept—in fact, we at Reviewed shared great summer product swaps in the past, but there’s a lot more where that came from. Ahead, you’ll find makeup items that you should consider adding to your daily beauty regimen to give your skin a bronzed glow and tackle warm weather woes like excess oil and sweat. Get ready to hit “add to cart.”

1. A glowing sunscreen that doubles as a primer: Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

Make your complexion look like it’s beaming from within with a layer of the Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen.

Who doesn’t love a multitasking product, especially during the dog days of summer when layering on multiple items feels less than ideal? The Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen maintains to act as both a makeup primer and a sunscreen. Available in two shades, “Golden Hour” (bronze) and “Sunrise” (champagne), the sunscreen claims to deliver “a pearlescent finish to leave skin luminous with an instant glow.” The formula uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to supply the skin with moisture in addition to sea lavender, which is said to protect the skin with antioxidants.

A Sephora customer took to the reviews to applaud its multitasking benefits: “I got this as an everyday SPF and I love it. I wear it with or without makeup. This isn't greasy at all and absorbs right into your skin, providing phenomenal defense against harmful UV rays. I can wear it with any foundation and not have to make sure my foundation has SPF now. Love it.”

2. A mist for a sun-kissed complexion from head to toe: Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water

Give your body a temporary tan with the Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water.

Want to keep that bronzed glow going all summer long? That may be possible with a spray of Tan-Luxe's The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water on your face, arms, legs, feet and pretty much anywhere else where you’d like to fake a tan. The mist claims to act as a makeup setting spray and leave a transfer-proof, streak-free finish. Its key ingredients include dihydroxyacetone that reacts with your skin cells to cause the tan, aloe vera to hydrate and calm the skin and vitamins B, C and E to illuminate. It’s available in two shades: “Light/Medium” for those with “red/pinkish undertones” and “Medium/Dark” for those who have “olive/darker undertones.”

An Ulta reviewer spoke highly of how easy it is to apply: “I've tried and returned several tanners. This tanner goes on easily and is not sticky or smelly. It applies evenly and dries so quickly. The color is natural looking.”

3. A body highlighter for radiant skin: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

Treat your skin to a soft shimmer with the Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil.

Summertime means taking the tank tops, swimsuits and shorts out. With a little extra skin showing, now’s the time to literally let your body shine, and the Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil can help you out with that. Traces of “gold and platinum leaf” are responsible for giving your complexion that iridescent sheen, and notes of bergamot, cardamom oil orpur and pistachio accord—to name a few—lend the oil a “warm and spicy” scent. It comes in two colors: “Gold” and “Rose Gold.”

One Sephora customer is enamored by its glimmering finish: “I really loved this product, I was looking for a body oil to give me some shimmer for my vacation and this one had the highest rating. It smelled good, wasn’t sticky, nor was it overly shiny or too oily.”

4. A lightweight concealer that provides medium coverage: Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

Cover up dark circles and blemishes with the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream.

The last makeup mess up you want on your hands is creasing, caked-on concealer. Luckily, the Kosas Revealer Concealer asserts that its formula is “crease-proof” while guaranteeing medium coverage to mask blemishes and dark circles. It also claims to act like a day-time eye cream with the use of caffeine and pink algae extract to combat dark circles and puffiness, respectively, in addition to hyaluronic acid and peptides to “hydrate and plump” the skin. It’s available in 28 shades, with “0.5 N” (“very light with neutral undertones'') as the lightest and “10.5 N” (“rich deep with neutral undertones”) as the darkest.

A satisfied Sephora reviewer remains impressed by how it manages to go without creasing: “The best hydrating concealer. A little goes a long way. It does not crease at all for me, and it blends so nicely.”

5. A waterproof eyebrow pencil that creates natural-looking hairs: L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

Fill your brows in with the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil.

One ugly truth about wearing makeup during the summer is how easily it can fade throughout the day, which is why waterproof formulas are the move, if they’re available for the product you’re looking for. L'Oréal Paris’s Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil asserts its creamy formula and precise felt tip can draw the finest of lines to mimic the look of real eyebrow hairs. It also comes with a spoolie on its other end to brush and shape your brows. The pencil comes in 10 shades, ranging from “Blonde” to “Soft Black.”

An Amazon customer praised how easy the formula is to work with: “I used to just use a powder to subtly darken and shape them. But this pencil is just the right texture and color. I’ve always been intimidated by pencils because I have thin eyebrows, so I was afraid it would make me look like a clown. Where has this been all my life?”

6. A highlighter that emits a beaming glow: Merit Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm

Entice the light to hit the high points of your face with the Merit Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm.

Summer makeup is all about making your skin look as bright and bronzed as possible, so you can’t go wrong with adding a touch of highlighter. The Merit Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm claims to give you that coveted “dewy glow.” In addition to providing a sheen, the highlighter also claims to moisturize the skin with plant-based squalane and olive fruit oil. The highlighting stick comes in three colors: “Citrine”(soft gold), “Bounce” (rose gold) and “Cava” (pearlescent champagne).

One Sephora reviewer exclaimed how this highlighter creates the most beautiful glow: “The best highlighter I have ever used! This is the prettiest and shiniest. The glow isn’t too glittery and is long-lasting.”

7. A cream contour stick that chisels cheekbones: Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick Conceal and Contour

Sculpt the outlines of your face with the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick.

In the midst of hot temperatures, who wants to spend a lot of time applying layers and layers of makeup? With the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick, one swipe along your jaw, forehead and cheekbones is all you need for warmth and definition. The cream stick comes in two shades: “Call Me Maple” (a deep tan) and “Oak’s On You” (a warm bronze) to suit your skin.

One Ulta customer raved in the reviews over this product’s contouring abilities: “I can't believe I have been sleeping on this product for so long! I kept seeing the good reviews about this on TikTok so eventually I decided to cave in. I mean it's under $5 so why not? I got shade 'Oak’s On You,' and I tap my blending brush on top of this contour stick and it blends in like a dream on me and my oily skin. It has good pigment and can definitely be built up. It is so buttery smooth, and you only need a little so this product will last you a long time! I love it!”

8. A pressed powder compact to keep in your bag: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Leave your makeup looking polished with a dusting of the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder .

Your skin tends to look and feel more oily during the summer months, and one way you can turn this inevitable situation around is by reaching for a pressed powder, like the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder. It purports to give the skin a “bright, perfecting finish” without caking up in fine lines. It contains rose wax and almond oil to hydrate and give the powder the ability “to blend on flawlessly, while reducing shine.” It comes in four shades, with “1 Fair” as the lightest and “4 Deep” as the darkest. If you’re not ready to commit to the full-size compact, each shade is also available in a mini size that makes it easier for use on the go.

A Sephora customer gushed over how beautiful their skin looks when wearing this powder: “Love this product! It leaves my skin looking so smooth and flawless. It’s a must have and one of my new favorites!”

9. A lightweight lip color that enhances the lips: NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss

Give your lips a hint of extra tint with the NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss.

If matte lippies are not your vibe, consider trading lipsticks in for gloss on those long, hot days. The NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip is one of several glosses out there, but what sets it apart from the rest is its roster of 32 shades. It guarantees to stay put and promises a sticky-free feel while imparting “sheer to medium” opaqueness.

“This color is so pretty,” one Ulta customer writes in regards to the color payoff. “I really like how it feels. I will absolutely be buying more in different shades!”

