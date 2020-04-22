Refreshed Mercedes-AMG E63 caught on track in lighter camo



The revised Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan has been spotted wearing only minimal front-end camouflage as the unveiling of the high-performance variant inches ever closer.

While this prototype isn't completely undisguised, the scant covering on the nose leaves little to the imagination. The updated E63 will get a face-lift to bring it in line with the updates appearing elsewhere in the Mercedes portfolio, with a new set of headlights to tie it all together.

The updates may not be extensive, but the visual impact is noticeable even with the front end covered up. The vertical-bar grille is missing the wings that flank the Mercedes-Benz logo on the current model, making the front end appear more upright and almost CUV-like. As Stuttgart has an affinity for covering up brand logos on its test vehicles, this may not be an indicator of the final grille design, but its absence stands out on this prototype.

Under the skin, the E63 is expected to get some more significant revisions, including a revised 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 likely featuring the company's "EQ Boost" 48V mild-hybrid system. Don't plan on a big bump to the already-impressive 600-plus horsepower offered in the E63 S model, but a few extra ponies are common inclusions with a mid-cycle update. The sedan will also get interior updates to bring it in line with the company's latest tech, including the most recent iteration of its MBUX infotainment system.

With the introduction of the updated AMG E63 model, Mercedes-Benz will cap off this generation of the E-Class. First introduced in 2016, the W213 will be put out to pasture in the coming years as Mercedes migrates the mid-sizer to an updated chassis.



