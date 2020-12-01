Refrigerants: Global Markets

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on refrigerants type, application and region. It offers an overview of the global market for refrigerants and analyzes global market trends, considering a base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025.

New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refrigerants: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993358/?utm_source=GNW


Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each refrigerants type, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues and price of the refrigerants.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for refrigerants and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the manufacturers and includes detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global market for refrigerants.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the refrigerants industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the refrigerants industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type and application of refrigerants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the refrigerants are procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and the industry supply chain are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of refrigerants.

Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are also presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the refrigerants market will also be indirectly affected.

The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

The report does not include separate market data for the very small types covered under the “other” categories, such as water, air, isopentane and Propene.

The report does not include separate market data for the very small applications covered under the “other” categories, such as package air conditioners (PAC) and rooftop AC.

A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

Report Includes:
- 136 data tables and 88 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for refrigerants
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Discussion on preference of greener refrigerants such as ammonia, isobutene, propane, and carbon dioxide, over fluorocarbons refrigerants due to high ozone depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP)
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on refrigerants market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd., SRF Ltd. and The Chemours Company

Summary:
A refrigerant such as hydrocarbon is a product derived from crude oil, and after processing in several stages to form the desired product, the sulfur content should be very low and the quality should be above 99.5%. However, Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) or Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are formed by reacting multiple gases; for instance, HFC-134a is formed by reacting trichloroethylene with hydrogen fluoride. It acts as a cooling medium used in various types of cooling equipment that absorb heat when at a low temperature and pressure, and release heat when at a high temperature and pressure. The primary function of refrigerants is to transfer heat by absorbing heat at low temperature and pressure and releasing it at high temperature and pressure.

Based on their functionality, refrigerants are broadly classified into two major types: primary refrigerants and secondary refrigerants.Primary refrigerants act as phase change materials (PCMs) and provide refrigeration by undergoing a phase change.

Secondary refrigerants are used for transferring heat energy from one source to another. They are mainly used in cooling equipment such as refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

Refrigerants are used in various applications, such as domestic, commercial, industrial and transport refrigeration; chillers; window AC, split AC and VRF; MAC; and others (package air conditioners [PAC] and rooftop AC).

Refrigerants are used in refrigeration systems in multiple end-use industries, including domestic, commercial and industrial infrastructures; metal and mining; cement production; oil and gas; and food processing, among others.

The world has seen increased industrialization and globalization in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as construction.With the development of newer and better refrigeration equipment, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.

The global demand for refrigeration has also grown.It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in China and India, among other places.

Additionally, high demand of refrigerators and air-conditioners from various sectors, such as construction and metal and mining, has resulted in growth for the refrigerants sector.However, some trends continue to impact the growth of the refrigerants market, such as a mature market and stringent regulations in North America and Europe.

In addition, as per Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol, the phase out plan for HCFCs and HFCs across all the regions is impacting the market. Another factor is the recent outbreak of the coronavirus. Considered to be a pandemic by the WHO, COVID-19 has pushed the world’s countries to self-impose lockdowns in order to reduce its spread, and has thus impacted various industries, as well as the normal lives of people, across the world. It is predicted that the impact of the virus is going to be felt through the end of 2020, and so governments of various countries are finding alternative means to bring their operations back to normal by introducing rescue packages or disaster management bills to boost their economies.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993358/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • ‘Is he just coming to bring Covid’: Democratic Georgia candidate launches blistering attack on Trump state visit

    Jon Ossoff says ‘disgraced’ president’s trip will ‘intensify’ Democrats enthusiasm

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump on coronavirus task force

    Dr. Scot Atlas, a controversial member of the White House coronavirus task force has resigned, a White House official said on Monday.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • Nike, Coca-Cola, Apple among Companies Lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Bill

    Multinational corporations including Nike and Coca-Cola are lobbying to water down legislation that would ban products made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang province, the New York Times reported on Sunday.China has attempted to cement state power over millions of Muslim citizens in Xinjiang, mostly Uyghur Muslims along with Kazakhs and other minorities. The ruling Communist Party has placed Uyghurs in so-called reeducation camps that attempt to erase their attachment to Islam, and has also embarked on a campaign of forced sterilization of Uyghur women.Numerous global supply chains are based in Xinjiang, including for cotton and coal, and China has employed forced Uyghur labor for various factories. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the House 406-3 in September and is currently under consideration in the Senate, would ban imports of good from Xinjiang unless U.S. customs officials could verify that the goods were not produced using forced labor.However, multinational companies are lobbying against the legislation, saying that while they do not support use of forced labor, the bill could have a detrimental impact on their supply chains. Along with Nike and Coca-Cola, tech giant Apple is also pushing to weaken some restrictions, the Washington Post reported last week.Coca-Cola "strictly prohibits any type of forced labor in our supply chain" and employs third-party auditors to enforce the policy, the company said in a statement to the Times. Nike said it "did not lobby against" the legislation but had "constructive discussions" with congressional aides on keeping its supply chain free of forced labor.Pro-business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also joined the lobbying efforts.A report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in March of this year concluded that at least 80,000 Uyghurs have been sent away from their homes to labor in factories in other parts of China.

  • Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount

    Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Wisconsin was certified Monday following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, signed a certificate that completed the process after the canvass report showing Biden as the winner following the recount was approved by the chairwoman of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Evers' signature was required by law and is typically a procedural step that receives little attention.

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • Families sue California, say state fails to educate poor, minority students amid pandemic

    The impoverished students, who range from kindergarten to high school and were only identified by first name in court documents, were not provided devices and internet connections to attend online classes, according to the lawsuit, the first of its kind in the United States. The children attend schools in Oakland and Los Angeles, and many were described as Blacks and Latinos. The lawsuit also claims that schools did not meet academic and mental health support needs, English language barriers and the unmet needs of homeless students.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

    The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday. The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

  • Trump's immigration strategy could force Biden to keep his policies, at least for a bit

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Monday in President Trump's attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from counting in the 2020 census. The decision could affect congressional representation and federal funding, and it's far from the only way Trump's immigration policies could resonate for decades to come.From implementing his Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency to recent changes to the U.S. citizenship test, much of Trump's term has centered around restricting both legal and illegal immigration. President-elect Joe Biden's election win hasn't slowed that pursuit. In Trump's last few weeks in office, he has reportedly pivoted to targeting birthright citizenship again. Trump's team has also used the pandemic to restrict the hiring of foreign workers and rapidly deport migrants and children who cross the southern border, and is rushing to add to his border wall. And if the Supreme Court — stacked with six conservatives — decides in Trump's favor, he could succeed in curbing representation and funding in left-leaning cities.Biden has pledged to reverse all of Trump's restrictive immigration policies, some in the first days of his presidency. But thanks to "the genius of Stephen Miller," the architect of Trump's harsh immigration policies, that may be impossible, a source familiar with the Biden transition tells CNN. The past four years of slashing immigration have weakened the nation's immigration infrastructure; For example, Trump's historic low refugee caps have weaned staff to the point that it could be impossible to quickly increase refugee admissions, as Biden has proposed. Read more about Trump's lasting immigration legacy at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • Merkel: Challenge with China is finding right balance between values and interests

    Europe must stand up for its values in its dealings with China, but given the country's sheer population and economic importance, there will always be a trade-off between the EU's values and its interests, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We must define our own European interests, and this also includes common ground (with China) on foreign policy, on economic policy and digital policy and many more," she said.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • New Zealand files 13 safety charges after volcano killed 22

    New Zealand authorities filed safety violation charges on Monday against 10 organizations and three individuals after a volcanic eruption at White Island last year killed 22 people. The island had been a popular tourist destination before the Dec. 9 eruption. The names of those charged are being kept secret for now by authorities under New Zealand legal rules.

  • GOP Aides Say Party Would Fight Neera Tanden’s Confirmation

    Republicans have indicated that Joe Biden's prospective nomination of Neera Tanden to the Office of Management and Budget would not pass the Senate with a GOP majority.Tanden, a former Hillary Clinton aide and current president of left-wing think tank Center for American Progress, has a history of comments criticizing various Republican senators, whose approval she would need to head OMB."Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell [R., Ky.] has broken the Senate, he has broken the Supreme Court, and in conjunction with President Donald Trump, he has broken our democracy," Tanden wrote in a statement during the confirmation process for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Tanden also criticized Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.> Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR> > -- Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020"Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed," Drew Brandewie, spokesman for Senator John Cornyn, wrote on Twitter on Monday."There’s the sacrifice to the confirmation gods…" commented Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to McConnell.Tanden is the first prospective cabinet nominee to generate considerable resistance among Republicans. Moderate senators Collins, Mitt Romney (R., Utah), and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) have indicated that they will support Biden's cabinet picks as long as they are "mainstream." The nominees so far include Clinton aide Jake Sullivan for national security adviser, and Antony Blinken for secretary of state.Among Democrats, Tanden has drawn criticism for her apparent hostility to the progressive wing of the party. Tanden was an informal adviser to the Clinton campaign in 2016, which held off progressive challenger Bernie Sanders in the primary only to be defeated by Donald Trump in the general election.

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Now you see it, now you don't: Mysterious Utah monolith vanishes into thin air

    A metal monolith that appeared in the heart of Utah's Red Rock Desert over a week ago has gone. The disappearance of the structure was as unexplained as its arrival in the first place. According to Utah's Bureau of Land Management, the object - which has baffled Americans and triggered fevered speculation about extraterrestrial visitors - was removed on Friday evening. The organisation said it was not responsible for the monolith's removal, which had been illegally installed in the first place. "We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office," it said in a statement. “IT’S GONE!” the state's Department of Public Safety said on Instagram. Almost as quickly as it appeared it has now disappeared." The department mused that perhaps the aliens who placed the 3- to 4-metre high structure in the first place had reclaimed it.

  • Mother of teenager killed by police is shot during funeral service, report says

    Sincere Pierce, 18,  was one of two teenage victims in the 13 November killing by a Brevard County deputy officer

  • Senate confirms two Trump picks for energy regulation panel

    The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed two of President Donald Trump's picks for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), in a move that could secure a Republican majority on the panel through June. The Senate passed Mark Christie, a Republican, and Allison Clements, a Democrat, by voice vote to FERC, an independent panel of the Energy Department.