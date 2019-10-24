Family says refrigerator saved their lives after fallen tree decimated their home originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It was a freak accident that happened in the blink of an eye for sisters Mariah and Ashley Stone in Lusby, Maryland.

“It sounded like an earthquake,” said 15-year-old Ashley. "It’s definitely a sound that I think for both of us, we’ll never forget.”

It was an afternoon just like any other. Mariah and Ashley were home alone from school and watching television with their dog, when a tree suddenly crashed through the roof of their family home last Thursday.

“Everything fell on top of us, between the tree and insulation and the ceiling,” said Ashley.

PHOTO: A video captured on the family's ring camera showed the moment a tree crashed through the roof of their home, two girls were in the living room when it happened.

PHOTO: A Maryland family were startled when a tree crashed through the roof of their home.

A tree outside their home had completely uprooted from the ground and fell directly on the Stone’s home.

A video captured on the family’s Ring security camera in their living room shows the terrifying moment that the tree came crashing through their home. Ashley and Mariah could be heard frantically screaming.

In the camera footage, one of the sisters -- who immediately called their parents after realizing what had happened -- cries on the phone, “A tree just fell on the house!”

PHOTO: Remains of the tree that crashed through a family's home in Maryland.

PHOTO: Remains of tree.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said their father, Francis Stone. “I don’t wish this on nobody, just the mental part of it all -- it’s very draining and I’m at a loss.”

Stone, who was at work when the accident happened, said he accessed the Ring camera and saw that there was nothing left of his home.

Luckily, both his daughters miraculously escaped with minor injuries -- and when Stone saw the damage for himself, he realized it could have been worse.

“I opened the door, that was what broke me down,” Stone said. “It was pretty bad because I realize how lucky my daughters were.”

The family of four is now thanking one special home appliance for breaking the tree’s fall: their refrigerator.

PHOTO: No one was injured from the incident.