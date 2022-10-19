Refuge House to host candlelight vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Refuge House will host its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Lake Ella.

This free event will include survivor stories, music, and the lighting of candles to remember and honor both victims and survivors of domestic violence. Food and childcare will be provided.

Every October in the United States, we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month to raise public awareness about domestic violence, its survivors, and to educate communities on how to prevent it.

Domestic violence is a serious problem with widespread impacts. Approximately 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience domestic violence at some point during their lives. Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship.

Domestic violence does not discriminate. Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender can be a victim – or perpetrator – of domestic violence. It can happen to people who are married, living together or who are dating. It affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels.

In fiscal year 2020/2021, Refuge House responded to 2,114 hotline calls regarding domestic violence. Counseling and courthouse services were provided to 2,961 survivors; 241 individuals were admitted to our shelter, 119 of them being children.

Once a survivor is admitted to one of our emergency shelters, they typically stay 4-6 weeks, and have access to counseling and wrap-around support programs and services. We are also able to offer some of our survivor’s transitional housing that will enable them to continue to rebuild their lives and establish a healthy environment for themselves and their children.

Refuge House would like to invite you to participate in changing cultural norms this October.

Use your social media posts, car bumper space or email signatures to show your support of #DVAM. Together, we will shift the culture surrounding us, turning each corner of Tallahassee safer than it was before.

