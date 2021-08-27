Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans
With rooms filled with donations and volunteers coming into help, a refugee resettlement agency in Seattle is scrambling to help families arriving from Afghanistan. (Aug. 27)
Four people killed in Hwy 101 crashes Wednesday identified
The Fixer Upper star raised over $300,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
According to a lawsuit, a TSA screener informed a mom that her daughter must have her genitals inspected at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
An unidentified woman caused a frenzy on a Spirit Airlines place when she broke a 30-year-old rule by smoking a cigarette while on the plane.
The medical examiner’s office made its ruling on a gunman police said was stoned to death. The case has been presented to the district attorney’s office for review
via YouTube/NBCA Capitol police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot bravely stepped forward and revealed his identity on Thursday in an interview on NBC Nightly News. After the attempted insurrection, Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd, a 28-year-veteran of the force, had faced threats and intimidation, as his name traveled in various circles. Russian state television besmirched Byrd for months and revealed his ethnicity long before he was publicly identified. State TV hosts and
Police said Friday that they plan to excavate a suburban Chicago backyard this weekend after one of two adult brothers found living in deplorable conditions in a home told officers he had buried their mother and sister's bodies there years ago. Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said survey work was expected to begin Friday afternoon in the backyard, including taking photos and using a drone to obtain overhead footage, followed on Saturday morning by excavation work. The investigation that now also involves the Cook County's medical examiner’s office and state’s attorney's office began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the two-story home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
The New York Police Department, in a stunning misuse of public funds and resources, has sent in a helicopter, ‘dozens’ of officers and blocked off streets, all so they could corner and apprehend a single graffiti artist who was painting a Super Mario Bros. question block on the front of a water tower.
“It’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit.”
A leading Chicago police union opposed an impending mandate from Mayor Lori Lightfoot that requires all city officers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was dining with his wife and son on vacation when he was shot to death in an unprovoked attack
Chip Gaines has gone BALD, y'all! 😲
The men - a former police officer and a pastor - say they went to return a TV and a Walmart employee called the police.
Sirhan Sirhan, who has served 53 years in prison for assassinating Robert F. Kennedy, faces his 16th parole hearing.
Police said the man drew a firearm and intervened when he noticed two people trying to rob the store.
Police say 30-year-old FedEx deliveryman Joshua Ginyard would scout for victims while on his route in Dutchess County.
Pasadena police file a criminal investigation against Trevor Bauer to the L.A. County district attorney, who will determine whether to bring charges.
This the first time out of the 16 times Sirhan Sirhan has sought parole that it will be unopposed by prosecutors.
Employees of a prominent Gainesville commercial real estate firm whose offices were stormed by an armed SWAT team this summer could face felony charges after a criminal investigation said they bilked their former employer out of a cache of confidential documents and deals worth millions.
There are two dates at the top of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ head: June 17, 2022, and Aug. 23, 2022. These are, respectively, the filing deadline for Florida statewide office and the statewide primary election next year. The chaos that DeSantis is unleashing on the state revolves around ensuring that he doesn’t allow anyone to get to his political right on any issue and close off the potential of a bruising and potentially losing reelection bid next year.