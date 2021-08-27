Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Reuters

The gun that killed American Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid sold for more than $6 million at auction on Friday in Los Angeles, more than double the pre-sale estimate. Bonhams auctioneers said the Colt single-action revolver that Sheriff Pat Garrett used to take down Billy the Kid in 1881 was bought over the phone by a person who wished to remain anonymous. Bonhams, which described the gun as "the most iconic treasure of early Western history," said the $6.03 million price was a world record for any firearm.