Refugee who escaped death sentence in Iran to speak in Kennesaw

Dec. 14—North Cobb Christian School and NorthStar Church will co-host a free public event featuring international speaker Marziyeh Amirizadeh on Jan. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw.

Amirizadeh, an Iranian-born Christian refugee and author of "Captive in Iran: A Remarkable True Story of Hope and Triumph amid the Horror of Tehran's Brutal Evin Prison," will share the story of being arrested, persecuted and sentenced to death in Iran for her faith. Her story, entitled "Faith, Persecution and Triumph," is best suited to those 12 years old and older.

Immediately following her program, Amirizadeh will be available for autographs and photographs. Signed copies of "Captive in Iran" will also be available for purchase.

For more information, visit bit.ly/nccsevent.