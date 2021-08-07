Refugees find more bodies in river separating Tigray, Sudan

In this photo taken from a video shot on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Wad el-Hilu, Sudan, a man washes in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River. Locals and refugees have pulled dozens from bodies from the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan in the past week, many with bullet wounds and their hands bound. Witnesses say that they are ethnic killings committed by Ethiopian government forces of Tigrayans, and that the bodies are being dumped to conceal the evidence. There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government but it has denied ethnic killings in the past. (AP Photo/Mohaned Awad)
MOHANED AWAD and SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

WAD EL-HILU, Sudan (AP) — Two more bodies have been found floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan, refugees and a local physician said. They urged Sudanese authorities and the U.N. to help in search efforts.

Around 50 bodies have been discovered over the last two weeks in the Setit River, which flows through some of the most troubled areas of the nine-month conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, according to Tigray refugees.

Physician Tewodros Tefera said Friday he personally witnessed refugees pull several bodies from the river over the past week. Tefera is a surgeon from the nearby Tigray town of Humera who fled to Sudan at the start of the war.

Ethnic Tigrayans have accused Ethiopian and allied forces of atrocities while battling Tigray forces. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted in March that “ethnic cleansing” has happened in parts of Tigray.

The latest discovery raised fears that even more bodies could be dumped into the Setit, known in Ethiopia as the Tekeze. The refugees say the corpses found in recent days have been bloated and drained of color. Some had been mutilated, they say, including with severed genitals, gouged eyes and a missing limb. Others were found with their hands bound or had gunshot wounds.

The two bodies, like the previous ones, were buried in graves the refugees have dug in the border village of Wad el-Hilu on the Sudanese side of the river. That's according to the Tigray League, a newly created group of Tigrayan refugees in Sudan's Kassala province, which helps other refugees who fled the conflict to Sudan. The group has also helped search for and bury the bodies.

Since the Tigray war began in November, more than 60,000 Tigrayans have fled to Sudan, where thousands remain in makeshift camps a short walk from the river in the hope of hearing news from new arrivals.

Tefera said the group has contacted Sudanese authorities in the area and other aid groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to help with search efforts along the river, identifications of the bodies and the causes of their deaths.

A senior Sudanese official said the military, in cooperation with the local community, would start search missions, possibly next week. The official said he believes more bodies could be found in the river. He didn't provide additional details and spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic and frayed ties between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The U.N. refugee agency visited the village earlier this week and confirmed seeing one of the bodies pulled from the river along with “what appear to be several fresh graves.” It said it was unable to confirm the identifies of the dead or how they died.

Refugees believe the bodies were Tigrayans who were dumped into the river at Humera, which has seen some of the worst violence since the war began in November.

Doctors who saw the bodies pulled out from the river said one was tattooed with a common name in the Tigrinya language and others had facial markings common among Tigrayans, raising fresh alarm about atrocities in the least-known area of the Tigray war.

Ethiopia’s government has accused rival Tigray forces of dumping the bodies themselves for propaganda purposes. A “fake massacre,” the spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Billene Seyoum, told reporters Thursday.

The bodies’ discovery has added international pressure on the government of Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner. It faces accusations by the U.N., the United States and the European Union of besieging Tigray and blocking food and other aid to millions of people.

Hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in one of the world’s worst hunger crises in a decade, as the war expands to other regions in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country and the anchor of the often-volatile Horn of Africa.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN

    Two Myanmar citizens were arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the military junta that seized power earlier this year, by injuring — or even killing — him. Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar’s ambassador in an attack that was to take place on American soil, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release Friday.

  • UN envoy asks Council demand Taliban halt attacks on cities

    The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan urged the Security Council on Friday to demand that the Taliban immediately stop attacking cities in their offensive to take more territory as American and NATO troops pull out of the country. Deborah Lyons also called on the international community to urge both sides to stop fighting and negotiate to prevent a “catastrophe” in war-torn Afghanistan. For his part, the Afghan ambassador to the United Nations denounced the Taliban offensive as a “deliberate act of barbarism," and claimed the insurgents are being aided in their onslaught by more than 10,000 foreign fighters from 20 terror networks, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

  • Let's Talk About How Weird The End Of The 2020 Democratic Primary Was

    A consideration of some of the metrics the media and public uses to judge candidates before elections.View Entire Post ›

  • Making peace between Israelis and Palestinians – is now the time for a different approach?

    Palestinian and Israeli members of the Women Wage Peace movement march in Jerusalem in October 2017 to demand a peace deal. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty ImagesThe violence in May 2021 between Israelis and Palestinians was the latest deadly eruption of a decadeslong conflict that has proved immune to attempts at forging a comprehensive peace. We asked two Middle East experts to assess what can be done now to promote peace. Scholars Raslan Ibrahim, assistant professor of political science and inte

  • Two men arrested after plotting to harm Myanmar's UN ambassador

    Police officers arrested two Myanmar citizens Friday on charges of plotting to violently attack Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.Why it matters: Tun, who was elected to represent Myanmar's now-deposed elected civilian government, is an adamant opponent of the country's military junta, which staged a coup in February and later killed hundreds of protesters during anti-coup demonstrations.Stay on to

  • Lalibela: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels take Unesco world heritage town

    Forces from the Tigray region have taken control of Lalibela, home to famed rock-hewn churches.

  • Tigray forces vow 'warm welcome' in face of new offensive

    Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faced a dangerous escalation Friday as an Amhara regional official said Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group,” Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region’s head of peace and security, told the regional state-affiliated Amhara Media Corporation. In response, Tigray forces' spokesman Getachew Reda told The Associated Press that “we’ll extend a warm welcome.”

  • Amazon just knocked more than 50 percent off these extremely popular wireless earbuds — get them for just $24

    It's not too late to save over 50 percent on these waterproof earbuds with 155,700 perfect five-star reviews.

  • Wildfire rages north of Athens on fifth day of Greece blazes

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Flames swept through a town near Athens overnight as wildfires burned across Greece for a fifth day on Saturday, and hundreds of people were evacuated by ferry from the island of Evia east of the capital. The fire on Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens has forced the evacuation of thousands of people since late Thursday, with emergency crews facing winds and high temperatures as they battle to contain it. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking after visiting the main fire control centre in Athens, called it a "nightmarish summer", adding the government's priority "has been, first and foremost, to protect human lives".

  • SPY Review: Magic Bullet’s New Air Fryer is Ridiculously Easy to Use and Perfect for Couples

    If you’re curious about this new food trend, you should probably check it out.

  • AG Garland announces civil rights investigation of Phoenix Police Dept. and the City of Phoenix

    At a press conference on Thursday, Attorney General&nbsp;Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice will open an investigation into the city of Phoenix and its police department to determine whether or not they engage in "patterns and practices" that routinely violate individuals' constitutional rights or federal law. During his opening remarks, Garland pointed to five areas of interest,&nbsp;including the alleged use of excessive force against Phoenix's&nbsp;homeless population. This is the third such investigation the DOJ has launched since the beginning&nbsp;of the year.

  • Migrants await their fate as tensions mount in Lithuania

    When Eritrean teen Aman Mehari begins to feel the stress, he hits the basketball court in his new temporary home -- a village school turned migrant facility in southern Lithuania.

  • U.S. State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list

    The State Department on Friday announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold. The designations also expose to possible U.S. sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who engage in certain transactions with the five. They include Bonomade Machude Omar, the senior military commander of Islamic State's affiliate in Mozambique, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • TikTok Swears This $4 Blush Is A Dupe For The Popular Dior Rosy Glow

    That's a $33 savings.

  • Black Chicago Family Files Lawsuit Against CPD, Accuses Officers of Pointing Guns at Family—Including 2 Young Black Girls

    A Black family in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago is suing the city and the Chicago Police Department over a 2019 incident that, according to the lawsuit, has all the familiar hallmarks of the common cop practice of being aggressive and reckless as hell when dealing with Black residents and searching for Black suspects.

  • Biden offers ‘safe haven’ to Hong Kong residents who fear China crackdown

    Hong Kong residents facing deportation from the United States will be permitted to remain for 18 months under a new measure unveiled by U.S. officials in response to China’s crackdown on the city.

  • As Pandemic Olympics wane, Japan asks: What did Games mean?

    Was it the strangest Olympics ever, staged during a deadly pandemic, with no fans? As tens of thousands of athletes, journalists and officials get ready to pack up and leave Monday, Japan will be left to pick over the answers to these questions, maybe for years. Amid the lingering glow from the televised pomp and the indisputable athletic drama, whatever you call these Olympics, it’s worth stopping to consider how Japan sees them.

  • Why scientists are talking about viral load and the delta variant

    As the delta variant spreads, Covid-19 cases are surging across the country. Scientists say the key to the delta variant's higher infection rate is its viral load.

  • Rhode Island woman viciously attacked

    A group of ATV riders, after blocking the woman at a traffic light who then honked at them, are seen in a disturbing video pulling her from her car and beating her, according to investigators.

  • France, Germany, and the UK are among countries that plan to proceed with COVID-19 booster shots despite WHO's plea not to

    Israel started administering booster shots this month and said the country's small population "doesn't significantly affect the global surplus."