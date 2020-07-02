Refusal to distance, pawn shop boom, hospital planning: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery: In the face of climbing virus numbers, Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday extended a state health order that limits the number of people in restaurants and stores but didn’t follow other states that have issued new restrictions as the pandemic worsens. The Republican extended the state’s “safer at home order,” set to expire Friday, through the end of July. In a press conference at the Capitol, Ivey said she believed a statewide mask order would be unenforceable and was hesitant to issue new closure orders, saying that “you can’t have a life without a livelihood,” but pleaded with people to voluntarily wear masks and take other precautions. “Let me urge you, in the strongest manner I can, to incorporate COVID-19 precautions into your daily routine,” Ivey said. Health officials have expressed alarm about the state’s recent virus numbers. State Health Officer Scott Harris said the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive is at its highest point, at just under 11%.

Juneau: The city’s fireworks show has been canceled after assembly members failed to agree on a masking requirement for spectators. The assembly previously agreed to allow the show, scheduled to begin Friday at 11:59 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day. But that vote was with the understanding the city would require attendees to wear masks, KTOO Public Media reports. A mask mandate required passage of an ordinance, and the assembly on Monday did not have the votes needed. The proposed ordinance said those who didn’t wear a mask while outside to watch the show would be subject to a $25 fine. The city released a statement Tuesday apologizing for any confusion after saying last week that the show would take place. Assembly member Maria Gladizewski voted last week to hold the fireworks show but voted against the mask order Monday, saying she’d changed her mind about encouraging the public to gather while the coronavirus remains a concern.

Phoenix: Hospitals are hiring out-of-state nurses, squeezing in more beds and preparing for the possibility of making life-and-death decisions about how to ration care as they get ready for an expected surge of coronavirus patients in one of the nation’s worst hot spots. Parents, teachers, businesses and their customers also are hunkering down for at least a month of new closures imposed by the state in a belated effort to slow the spread of the virus and limit overcrowding at hospitals. Arizona and several other states that were reopening their economies have clamped back down over the past week as they eclipsed records for infections and hospitalizations. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, however, went further than others by ordering gyms and movie theaters to close and postponing the start of school until mid-August. In another sign of upheaval, more cities are canceling Fourth of July fireworks shows, among them Peoria, Chandler and Marana.

Little Rock: The governor on Tuesday said the state will end the fiscal year with $360 million more than expected, allowing it to avoid budget cuts planned for public schools and higher education because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is revising its forecast for the fiscal year that ends Tuesday to $5.6 billion. The move means the state can restore $121 million in expected cuts to the public school fund and another $42.4 million to higher education, Hutchinson said. The move also means the state will be able to restore $72.2 million to the Medicaid Trust Fund, which had been reduced throughout the year. Hutchinson in March announced the state faced a $353 million shortfall because of the pandemic. The state has had at least 20,777 confirmed cases of the virus, and 270 people have died since the pandemic began in March.

Calexico: A farming region on the state’s border with Mexico has sent hundreds of patients to hospitals outside the area, an official said Tuesday, as its leaders accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to backpedal on reopening its battered economy. The Imperial County board of supervisors unveiled a plan late Monday that includes closing businesses deemed nonessential, except for curbside pickup, and shuttering county parks. The plan would take effect if approved by Newsom, who said Friday that the county should reverse itself on reopening. It comes as California grapples with increasing infections across the state. Imperial, with a population of about 180,000, has had about 6,200 cases among 30,700 tested, a positive rate of about 20%. Health experts largely agree cross-border traffic with Mexicali is at least partly to blame for a surge since the middle of May.

Denver: The state will rein in previously set rules for bars and nightlife because of the potential for spreading coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Tuesday. “We simply aren’t ready to safely have the level of mixing and socializing that is inherent in a bar and nightclub environment,” Polis said. After speaking with the governors of Texas and Arizona, which have seen spikes in new cases, Polis said they believe bars and nightclubs have been major sources of outbreaks, especially among young people. “They wish that they had been able to act earlier and had the foresight. And we’re gonna learn from this,” Polis said. Previous rules announced June 18 under the state’s “Protect Our Neighbors” program allowed for reduced capacity at 25% or 50 people. Under the new modifications, bars will be closed for in-person service. But those with dining options may continue to serve customers and sell takeout alcohol.

Hartford: The state plans to expand a year-round employment program for youths to include opportunities in the COVID-19 age, including work as social distancing ambassadors and promoters of safer health practices. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that he has authorized releasing $2 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to broaden the Connecticut Youth Employment Program to include employment with community-based agencies throughout the state. The funding will be added to the $4.5 million the state previously allocated for the program, for a total of $7.1 million this year. Some of the job opportunities will include virtual outreach through social media to promote safer health practices; delivering educational materials to community and other organizations; providing help to homebound families; and reaching out to young people and acting as social distancing ambassadors.

Wilmington: Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday afternoon that bars in beach towns will be ordered to close Friday ahead of the holiday weekend, as the state has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. Customers will no longer be able to sit or stand at a bar, according to the new guidance. Instead, beachgoers will have to sit at a table and be served by a server. This will affect taprooms and bar service in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, West Fenwick Island, Ocean View and Millville, according to the order, which begins at 8 a.m. Friday and lasts indefinitely. Restaurants will need to close their bar service and continue to follow phase two guidelines. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Tuesday that it will require people over age 12 to wear a face covering in all public places. Face coverings are not required when in the ocean.

Washington: President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever, and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them – but despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them. Trump made no mention of the masks or of the pandemic overall in a tweet Wednesday on his Independence Day pIans. He thanked corporate donors for supporting “what will, without question, be a special evening.” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt outlined a second year of military-focused events in the nation’s capital on July Fourth, including Defense Department flyovers for a “one-of-a-kind air show.” “President Trump’s 2020 Salute to America will be a patriotic tribute to our men and women in uniform,” Bernhardt said in a statement. A mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks will be “the largest in recent memory,” he said.

St. Petersburg: As the state enters the height of summer tourist season, its largest cities and counties are closing beaches, mandating masks and halting business reopenings, hoping the measures will slow a steep resurgence of coronavirus cases. But an epidemiologist and medical professor at the University of Florida is warning that things are likely to get worse before they get better. “Any time you have these reopenings, you’re depending on people do to the right things, to follow the rules. I think that’s where the weak spots come in,” Dr. Cindy Prins said. “We’re a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control.” New confirmed cases have spiked significantly over the past week. Florida’s health department reported more than 6,012 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. More than 8,000 new cases were tallied each of three days late last week. The state now has more than 152,434 confirmed cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

Atlanta: Gov. Brian Kemp says he has not yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments that try to impose mask requirements, as Georgia faces a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The Republican held a news conference Wednesday before departing on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask but said he will not mandate it. At the same time Kemp spoke, Savannah became one of the first cities in the state to require people to wear a mask inside public places or face a fine. “I wouldn’t be able to speak to any state action because I haven’t had time to discuss the matter with our legal team,” Kemp said. “But regardless of what legal action may or may not happen, we shouldn’t get to that. … We shouldn’t need a mask mandate for people to do the right thing.” A series of executive orders from Kemp has barred local governments from setting coronavirus restrictions that go beyond those imposed by the state.

Kailua-Kona: A legislative committee has approved a bill to allow state land to be used for emergency homeless camps during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill passed by House Finance Committee members Monday would allow month-to-month revocable permits to be used for temporary shelters to accommodate people experiencing homelessness, West Hawaii Today reports. Scott Morshige, homelessness coordinator for Democratic Gov. David Ige, said there is concern about community and privately supported camps on public land without authorization that may not have access to basic hygiene or present other hazards like location in a flood zone. The measure would provide a mechanism for the state to temporarily regulate encampments while the virus outbreak continues, Morshige said. The bill, which passed the House Committee on Housing last week, will move to the House floor for a vote.

Boise: Two federal court rulings involving the state’s ballot initiative process are “judicial activism,” Republican Gov. Brad Little said, and he has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. State officials late Tuesday appealed an order from earlier in the day forcing the state to allow online signatures that could put an education funding initiative on the November ballot. The order means Idaho would have to extend signature gathering about seven weeks and allow electronic signatures – something the state has never before allowed for ballot initiatives. The filing also appeals an order from last week that went against the state’s request to throw out the lawsuit. Reclaim Idaho, a group that backs citizen initiatives, in the lawsuit filed last month said that Little’s statewide stay-at-home order in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic didn’t include exceptions for ballot initiative signature gathering.

Quincy: Providers of fast money, pawn shops throughout the region have taken on an enhanced profile in an economy turned upside down by the coronavirus. “We were an essential business because we have loans,” Mike Pigg, owner Mike’s Jewelry and Loan, told the Herald-Whig newspaper. But instead of being busy providing loans, Pigg and West Quincy Pawn Shop owner Lionel Hammond said the shops have been swamped with customers coming in buying guns, jewelry, electronics and other goods. “Right now, we are still seeing people coming in with their stimulus checks, and they are in a buying mood. Never in all of my years have I seen anything like this,” Hammond said. “This is the time of the year that people borrow money because they are going to go and do fun things, take vacations, weekend trips or just do something fun with their family. Because of the pandemic and not being able to work, many people are not going to do those fun things.”

Indianapolis: A newly assembled coalition has been tapped to help downtown Indianapolis recover from the recession caused by the coronavirus crisis and increase the number of Black-owned businesses in and around the Mile Square. The Downtown Indy Rebuilding and Recovery Committee comprises nearly two dozen entrepreneurs, executives, and government, community and religious stakeholders who will devise ways to generate economic sustainability and inclusive community support. More people could be added to the committee at a later date. The committee will begin meeting the week of July 13. It will eventually draft a blueprint for downtown’s economic recovery that builds upon existing conversations about affordability, safety and security, homelessness and livability. Its immediate focus, according to a statement, will be building consumer confidence and enticing equitable investment downtown.

Iowa City: The state’s executive branch is getting a grim gift from a company that has long made garments for meatpacking workers: a free supply of 500 body bags. Dickson Industries is donating the body bags as the state prepares for a worst-case scenario in which the coronavirus or another health emergency would overwhelm hospitals and medical examiners. The Des Moines-based company makes garments and products for the food processing, medical and other industries, including coats and insulated jackets for meatpacking workers. Like the 500 ventilators the state is purchasing, the body bags will be kept in a state stockpile “to support possible medical surge operations within the state,” Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokesman John Benson said. In that event, state officials would move resources to locations with high volumes of patients.

Mission: Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned order requiring residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus could be toothless in many parts of the state because counties can exempt themselves, and even those that don’t might not enforce it. Officials in some counties already were signaling Tuesday that they planned to opt out of Kelly’s mandate. The order, which Kelly is expected to issue Thursday ahead of it taking effect Friday, was to make masks mandatory in stores, restaurants and in any situation where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, including outside. In Sedgwick County, home to Wichita, County Commissioner Jim Howell said he has been inundated with emails since Kelly announced the mask requirement Monday. “In our state we love our freedom,” Howell said. “In practice we can encourage and educate. And then we have to trust them to make the best decision for themselves and their family.”

Frankfort: Looking to end a backlog of unemployment claims filed this spring, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has hired an outside company to shore up staffing to process the requests for assistance. The goal is to process all unresolved jobless claims pending from March through May by the end of July, the governor said Tuesday in announcing the contract with Ernst & Young. About 56,000 initial claims from March, April and May haven’t been processed, he said. “The purpose is to get us caught up and get us caught up quickly,” Beshear said. The plight of Kentuckians still in limbo in seeking unemployment benefits has become a political headache for the Democratic governor, who has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers. House GOP leaders recently said the backlog was a “massive failure of leadership” by Beshear’s administration, leaving people who have gone months without a paycheck as “collateral damage.”

Baton Rouge: In their special session that ended Tuesday, state lawmakers agreed to expand and extend business tax credits, exemptions and incentive programs, bills that were pitched as a coronavirus recovery tactic and are estimated to siphon millions from the treasury each year. Supporters said the measures would help businesses struggling with closures and restrictions mandated by Gov. John Bel Edwards in response to the virus outbreak. “We have to take care of the businesses that employ people that provides them the income to be able to move forward,” said Sen. Barry Milligan, a Republican from Shreveport. “The more businesses we lose, the more paychecks we lose, the more of our tax base we lose.” Critics said the approach was haphazard, involved too little study and could worsen the state’s budget problems from the virus.

Portland: The University of Maine System has adopted a set of principles to guide campuses in welcoming back students Aug. 31, officials said Wednesday. The UMS chancellor, seven campus presidents and the dean of Maine Law adopted the principles that call for screening strategies to identify and isolate infections. Students will complete the final two weeks of the semester at home after the Thanksgiving break. The announcement came on the day the state began its third phase of reopening, including movie theaters, bowling alleys and other venues. Bars, tasting rooms and breweries, however, will not be allowed to reopen for indoor service, and a 50-person limit remains on shared spaces. Meanwhile, the state’s hospitality industry could lose one-third of its revenue and shed tens of thousands of jobs this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, University of Maine economists said in a report issued Tuesday.

Annapolis: Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined $190 million in federal COVID-19 relief for small businesses, higher education and nonprofit organizations. Hogan announced Tuesday that $45 million will be allocated to expand a program to help small businesses. It awards grants of up to $10,000 to businesses of 50 or fewer employees. The Hogan administration says the program already has provided more than $40 million to 4,073 applicants. Another $5 million will be allocated to the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority to provide financing to businesses owned by economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs. Another $50 million will create the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative to help organizations address revenue reductions and expenses. Up to $90 million will be used to reimburse state-supported universities for expenses related to COVID-19.

Boston: Travelers from seven nearby states that have worked to curb the spread of the coronavirus will no longer be told to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday. The new rules apply to visitors from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York and New Jersey. Workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt. “These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Baker said. Meanwhile, the 2020 Big E, a multistate fair in Massachusetts that drew more than 1.6 million visitors last year, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday. The event was scheduled for Sept. 18 through Oct. 4 in West Springfield.

Lansing: The governor unveiled her plans Tuesday to return students to the classroom this fall for the first time since schools were closed in March in favor of remote learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Safe Start plan requires districts to make safety plans in preparation for the upcoming school year and includes $256 million from the state to support those efforts, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters in Lansing. The plan lays out requirements and makes recommendations for districts to follow. Different stages are tied to Whitmer’s six-phase regional approach to economically reopening the state. School district plans should show how students, teachers and staff will be protected from the virus under each of those phases. “Getting back to classroom learning and remaining in school buildings will require us to make changes to how school usually looks,” said Whitmer, a Democrat.

Minneapolis: The University of Minnesota said Tuesday that seven athletes from “multiple sports” have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Gopher Athletics Department conducted 170 COVID-19 tests during June, and seven athletes tested positive. The school said students who test positive are entered into a protocol and asked to self-isolate. Those students will have access to all necessary resources and food and will be in daily communication with the university’s athletic medical staff. Those students will have to undergo additional testing and screening before they can participate in team activities. A team physician also must clear the student. The university said contact tracing was conducted, and any person who was potentially exposed was asked to quarantine to help prevent spread of the virus.

Jackson: The mayor has mandated the wearing of face masks in the city, making it a requirement in all public places whether indoors or outdoors. Those who don’t abide by the new policy will face a possible fine of $300, and businesses could be shut down. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood with members of the city’s Coronavirus Task Force to explain the new measures at a press briefing Tuesday. The order goes in effect Thursday. Most who took the podium said the new order was “not punitive” but rather in response to a record week of new coronavirus cases that don’t appear to be slowing down. While the new order is in effect for all residents, the mayor said the city is looking primarily at businesses who have allowed face masks to be optional in areas where social distancing is difficult or impossible. The potential punishment for these businesses if owners don’t follow the order could be a 24-hour shutdown by the city.

Columbia: The state reached a grim new milestone in its battle with the coronavirus Tuesday, surpassing 1,000 deaths amid a resurgence of the disease that has seen cases skyrocket in recent weeks. “That’s 1,000 people that lost their lives due to COVID-19,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “I think we all need to remember that.” The state health department raised the death toll by 17, to 1,015, and added more than 500 confirmed cases to the statewide tally, raising it to 21,551 since the pandemic started. The number of confirmed cases has quickly increased since the state reopened for business June 16, swelling by 10.9% in just the past seven days, health officials said. There are no statewide rules on social distancing in place in Missouri. Still, health department Director Randall Williams urged people to continue hand-washing and social distancing or wearing masks, especially for July Fourth.

Helena: State officials reported another 50 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the state’s total over the 1,000 mark. The new cases, including 15 in Yellowstone County, were confirmed from more than 2,400 tests. Fourteen people are hospitalized, and 22 people have died. Montana has reported 155 cases in the past three days, compared to 61 in the three days before that, state officials said. The state reported 498 cases of COVID-19 in June compared to 66 in May. Montana entered the second phase of reopening June 1, eliminating the 14-day quarantine mandate for out-of-state travelers and allowing groups of up to 50 people to meet. In a statement, Gov. Steve Bullock urged people to wear masks and take other precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus. He noted Montana still has the lowest per capita positive cases and deaths in the country but said it is evident people have let their guard down.

Grand Island: The Nebraska State Fair is still a go but will be scaled back considerably to protect people from the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The fair’s board approved a slimmed-down schedule for this year’s event, which is scheduled from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7. Executive Director Bill Ogg said the first weekend of the fair will feature 4-H events, while the second weekend would offer FFA events. Other activities such as the Raising Nebraska Experience and Nebraska Game and Parks Display will be available during the week in between. Fair officials said they may add other events if the fair nears. That could include the regular carnival, motor sports and other events if public health restrictions are relaxed. All large concerts have been canceled. Fairgoers won’t have to pay an admission fee this year. The fair is in Grand Island, one of the areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Reno: The state isn’t doing as many coronavirus tests as some health researchers would like, but state officials remain “comfortable and confident” they can meet testing benchmarks put forward by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies. A Tuesday report from NPR found Nevada, like most other states, wasn’t doing enough testing to subdue or even suppress the virus. The report, based on research from the Harvard Global Health Institute, said the Silver State needs to nearly quadruple its average weekly testing numbers to defeat the deadly disease. COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said officials are making progress toward several government-recommended testing metrics but did not directly answer questions about whether the state had reopened too early without conducting enough tests.

Concord: The state will begin resuming jury trials in August with a pilot program in Cheshire County months after putting them on hold because of the coronavirus. A committee of judges, clerks and judicial system staff has been meeting weekly since March to develop guidelines to balance the right to a trial with efforts to slow the spread of the virus. The detailed instructions will be implemented for the first time in late July to convene a jury in Cheshire County, with the first trial planned for mid-August. Meanwhile, state workers who keep Hampton Beach clean are getting a temporary pay raise because of the coronavirus. An emergency order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu calls for an increase of $3 per hour for state parks and recreation workers whose duties include restroom cleaning and trash disposal at Hampton Beach State Park. The increase is retroactive to June 19 and expires Oct. 23.

Trenton: Workers who exhausted unemployment benefits are now eligible for 20 additional weeks of state unemployment starting this week, the state Labor Department announced Wednesday. Previously, workers would run out after 39 weeks. The expansion was announced the same day the state’s work leave programs began offering more benefits as the result of a 2019 law. Changes effective Wednesday include increasing weekly payment amounts and doubling to 12 weeks the amount of time workers can collect family leave benefits. Workers do not need to reapply or talk to an agent to receive the expanded unemployment benefits. They will be enrolled automatically, the labor department said. “New Jersey went from being at almost full employment last winter to double-digit unemployment almost overnight,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said. “These triggers are put in place for just such eventualities.”

Santa Fe: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has passed the 12,000 mark. State health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 168 cases, raising the toll since the outbreak began to 12,147. They also reported four additional deaths, bringing the total of people in New Mexico who are known to have died from the coronavirus to 497. Department of Health officials said 36 of the 168 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous that includes the Albuquerque metro area. They also said 5,393 people in New Mexico who had COVID-19 have recovered.

New York: Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he was delaying the planned resumption of indoor dining at restaurants in the city out of fear it would cause a spike in coronavirus infections. The mayor, a Democrat, said he was concerned that if the city welcomed diners back into the enclosed spaces of its restaurants, it might experience the same surge in illness now being seen in other states. Outdoor dining at restaurants, which started about two weeks ago, can continue, de Blasio said. He said 6,600 restaurants in the city have applied for permits to serve patrons outdoors, and he expects more to follow suit. “Outdoor dining unquestionably has been a great hit,” the mayor said. “And I think the bottom line is that outdoors is working, period. This is one of the things we’ve learned. Outdoors is where we need to be to the maximum extent possible this summer as we fight back this disease.”

Fort Bragg: The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg. A total of 110 people participated in the course, which was cut short after a single soldier tested positive. Subsequent tests then showed that 82 students and eight instructors had COVID-19, Army spokeswoman Janice Burton said Wednesday. Now all 110 are quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the rest, she said. Their course, called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, is naturally isolated from Fort Bragg’s other special warfare courses, the Army said. Guidelines were implemented at Fort Bragg to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and some classes were shifted online. Portions of classes that could not be taught online were closely monitored. Students taking the survival course were tested prior to training and received daily welfare checks.

Fargo: While the state’s most populous city and COVID-19 hot spot is making progress in controlling spread of the coronavirus, a litmus test awaits with the July Fourth holiday, the mayor said. Many residents in Cass County, where Fargo is located, spend the holiday congregating in the lakes country of northwestern Minnesota. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said social distancing and other prevention practices could be a challenge. “We are heading in the right direction, with the occasional hump here and there,” Mahoney said, referring to active cases in the county. “Everybody is a little nervous now as more and more people are getting out and about. We’ll find some things out after the Fourth.” The message from Mahoney, a doctor, is the same as most other leaders around the country: Wear a mask. “I get a little flustered sometimes to be in public places and people are not wearing masks,” he said.

Columbus: The number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the Ohio Health Department has risen slightly, while the number of reported deaths sharply increased, officials said Tuesday. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said the increase in the number of cases reported Tuesday can’t be explained simply by an increase in testing. Ohio now has nearly 52,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 743 compared to 737 on Monday. Results typically reflect tests conducted in the past 36 hours but could involve people showing symptoms for up to two weeks. The Health Department reported a one-day spike of 45 deaths, more than twice the 21-day average of 21 daily deaths. DeWine has pleaded with Ohioans to continue diligently with hand-washing, socially distancing and mask wearing. Some of the strongest opposition has come from DeWine’s own party.

Oklahoma City: Health officials in the state on Wednesday reported 355 more confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness. There are at least 14,112 cases and 389 deaths statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, up from 13,757 cases and 387 deaths reported Tuesday. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher, but many people haven’t been tested, and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms. The health department reported that there are 374 people hospitalized either with the illness or under investigation for it, an increase from 315 hospitalizations Tuesday. The state says 10,605 people have recovered.

Salem: Gov. Kate Brown has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days. She said as of Tuesday there had been more than 8,600 coronavirus cases in the state, with over a quarter of those cases identified in the past two weeks. The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday that 207 people in Oregon have died from the disease. “In the months since those first cases were discovered, we have shored up our supplies of personal protective equipment, worked with counties to hire contact tracers, and – despite the failures of the federal government to supply Oregon with an equitable amount of testing materials – we have expanded our statewide testing capability,” she said. She said the choices made by individual Oregonians, especially this weekend, will decide whether the state flattens the curve of new infections or sees a spike that could overwhelm hospital capacity in the next month.

Harrisburg: Federal emergency aid for renters hit hard financially during the pandemic is still in the pipeline as Gov. Tom Wolf’s ban on foreclosures and evictions nears an expiration. The application period for aid begins Monday to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Five days later, Wolf’s moratorium expires. Robin Wiessman, the agency’s CEO, said Wednesday that it will take a few days to verify the information that must be submitted to qualify for aid. Wolf and state lawmakers are devoting at least $150 million in federal coronavirus emergency relief money for rental assistance of $750 per month for up to six months. Assistance is contingent on the renter losing their job after March 1 or seeing their income drop by at least 30% due to the pandemic. Landlords can apply as well.

Providence: The mayor has announced $1 million in rental assistance and legal aid for families struggling to pay their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive job losses. “Even before COVID, we knew people were having trouble living here in the city,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a virtual news conference Tuesday. The initiative funded with federal stimulus money is a collaboration among the city, Crossroads Rhode Island, Rhode Island Legal Services and the Rhode Island Center for Justice. It was announced the day before the state’s moratorium on eviction proceedings related to the pandemic is expected to lift. About 49% of Providence renters put more than one-third of their income toward housing, according to the city’s statistics. The city has also been one of the hardest-hit communities by the pandemic in the state. The assistance will be prioritized based on need, said Jennifer Wood, executive director of the Center for Justice.

Greenville: Prisma Health, the state’s largest health care system, warned Wednesday that the coronavirus surge in South Carolina is now leading to more younger patients being treated in its hospitals and that the number of COVID-19 patients Prisma is treating has more than tripled in the past month. Prisma hospitals in the Upstate and the Midlands have gone from treating 65 patients May 28 to treating 204 patients June 30, said Dr. Scott Sasser, incident commander for Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response. Of those, the number of younger patients being hospitalized has more than doubled from 4.1% to 11.2% of all hospitalized patients within Prisma’s system, Sasser said. The upward trend in younger people hospitalized matches a trend upward among younger people testing positive overall, Sasser said.

Sioux Falls: Gov. Kristi Noem said despite health experts’ concerns about a large gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic, people will “not be social distancing” during Friday’s celebration at Mount Rushmore that will be attended by President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Republican governor Monday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham decried the cancellation of other Independence Day celebrations and asked Noem for her response to those citing health concerns “as the reason to cancel all of these patriotic displays?” “You know Laura, in South Dakota, we’ve told people to focus on personal responsibility. Every one of them has the opportunity to make a decision that they’re comfortable with. So we will be having celebrations of American independence,” Noem said. “We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home. But those who want to come and join us, we’ll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won’t be social distancing.”

Nashville: Nearly 800 child care agencies in the state have received grants to help them stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from ChildcareTennessee. That group and the Tennessee Department of Human Services have worked together to ensure kids will still have child care to return to as Tennessee gradually begins reopening. The agencies have distributed COVID-19 Loss of Income Grants to 799 child care agencies across 70 counties in Tennessee, according to the release. Grants for up to 60 days of lost income are still available, including retroactively back to March. There are also grant opportunities to support agencies experiencing reduced attendance and increased operating costs due to the pandemic. Licensed child care agencies interested in applying for the grants should visit www.childcaretennessee.com.

Austin: As confirmed coronavirus case levels in the state continue surging to record highs, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the nation’s top infectious disease expert “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” in saying some states are reopening too quickly. He also claimed without offering evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci “has been wrong every time on every issue” during an interview Tuesday night on Fox News. Hours earlier, Texas reported that new infections skyrocketed to a single-day high of nearly 7,000 new cases and that hospitalizations continued soaring. Patrick, who chairs President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in Texas, is a conservative firebrand who has staunchly defended Texas’ reopening that was among the fastest in the nation. He drew national attention in March for saying that people over the age of 70, who the Centers for Disease Control says are at higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, will “take care of ourselves.”

Salt Lake City: The coronavirus outbreak has disproportionately affected Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians living in Utah, state data indicates. The groups make up 1.6% of Utah’s population but account for 3.8% of reported cases of COVID-19, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. State analysis indicates Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians have experienced the highest hospitalization rate among ethnic groups in Utah of 124.7 per 1,000 cases. The groups also have the second-highest rate of confirmed cases, behind Hispanic residents.Jacob Fitisemanu Jr., co-founder of the Utah Pacific Islander Health Coalition, said some of the reasons why the Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian communities have been so hard hit are not unique to them. Fitisemanu said among the groups are many people in essential jobs who are not able to work from home or practice social distancing during the pandemic.

Montpelier: The state is set to begin a campaign to encourage people to wear masks to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday. The governor said the goal of the program is to get people in Vermont to wear masks willingly. In other parts of the country, efforts to require masks have not always been successful, and those efforts have caused friction between people. “I would rather educate, lead and inspire people to do the right thing,” the governor said during his regular virus briefing. “Right now this is a good thing to do when you can, when you can’t physically distance yourself from someone else.” Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the program is beginning now and will accelerate in the coming days and include social media, signs and paid messages. “We’ll have Vermonters talking to Vermonters about why they think it’s important to wear a mask,” Smith said.

Richmond: Gov. Ralph Northam is taking a late step to keep people from gathering at bars as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said the state’s restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned. He announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing. Instead, restaurants can continue to operate under Phase 2 restrictions, which allow limited table service in bar areas but generally prohibit sitting at bar counters. Virginia does not allow establishments to serve only alcohol; they all must serve food. Northam’s office said the decision to keep stricter rules on bars was made because of a spike in virus cases in other states that have reopened earlier than Virginia.

Pasco: Gov. Jay Inslee was heckled and had to cut short his speech Tuesday on battling the coronavirus pandemic in Eastern Washington. Speaking outdoors at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Inslee was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers as he urged residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. “Open it up,” one heckler shouted in an apparent reference to widespread business closures in the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The community is still in Stage I of the pandemic, which is largely a shutdown. The heckling continued as a masked Inslee spoke. Finally the Democratic governor, who used to represent the Tri-Cities in the U.S. House, had had enough. “We’re going to go inside,” he said. The Tri-Cities, in southeastern Washington, is one of the state’s COVID-19 hot spots. Inslee recently ordered that state residents must wear masks when in public, and that has drawn intense criticism from some people.

Fairmont: The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner. WVU Medicine held a ceremony Tuesday at Fairmont Medical Center, news outlets report. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years. Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. The WVU Health System operates more than a dozen hospitals and is the state’s largest health system. Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer. At the time the hospital had more than 600 employees. Alecto also closed hospitals last year in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Madison: Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate, many involving young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County effective Thursday allows bars that have patios to keep them open, and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Since June 13, 614 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and half of them were between the ages of 18 and 29. “For the past week, Dane County has seen a sustained, high number of cases. After consultation with our contact tracing team, gatherings and visits to bars and restaurants continue to be implicated in interviews with cases,” Janel Heinrich, the agency’s director, said in a statement. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge.

Jackson: Health officials in a northwestern Wyoming county busy with visitors to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks want to require people to wear masks indoors to limit spread of the coronavirus. A rise in reported cases prompted Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell to announce Tuesday that he will seek permission from state officials to impose the local order. The order would also require people to wear masks while waiting in lines outdoors. Exceptions indoors would include instances when mask-wearing is impractical, such as while eating at a restaurant. It wasn’t clear when State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist might approve the request. Such reviews typically occur quickly, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

