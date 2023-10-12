‘I refuse to believe that sex with Rihanna is average’: Annie Mac calls Drake ‘embarrassing’ over For All the Dogs lyric

Annie Mac has admonished Drake for lyrics that appear to be about Rihanna on his new album, For All The Dogs.

On the track “Fear of Heights”, Drake, 36, seemingly references the “Diamonds” singer’s latest album, Anti, rapping: “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ‘cuz I had it with you.”

Drake and Rihanna, 35, dated on and off between 2009 and 2016.

Irish DJ Mac, 45, discussed the lyrics with Nick Grimshaw, 39, on the latest episode of their podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick.

Grimshaw said: “So he comments on their sex life together being average.”

To which Mac replied: “I’m sorry, I refuse to believe that sex with Rihanna is average. I cannot I will not accept that as an idea. She is the sexiest woman alive.

“So if sex with Rihanna is average for you, maybe turn the mirror on yourself, mate. Because she was not in this because she is not into you. And that’s the general thing here Rihanna has never been into Drake. He’s been an embarrassing what I call a ‘nause’… when someone’s just trying too hard.”

Drake presents Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (Reuters)

In August 2016, Drake made a grand gesture by purchasing a billboard to congratulate Rihanna on winning the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

“She's someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said while presenting her with the award.

However, two years later, Rihanna said in an interview that she and Drake “don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either”.

Rihanna is currently partnered with another rapper, A$AP Rocky, 35, and recently gave birth to their second child, a boy named Riot Rose, in August.

Their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers, was born in May 2022.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show in February of this year. In The Independent’s five-star review, Mark Beaumont called the halftime show a “roaring success”.

Meanwhile, Drake’s new record has received less favourable reviews. In her two-star review, The Independent’s Nadine Smith found that Drake’s eighth studio album “borders on sinister” due to his “outright contempt for women”.

Following the album’s release, Drake made the surprise announcement that he would be taking a one-year hiatus from music.

Sidetracked with Annie and Nick is available every Thursday on BBC Sounds.