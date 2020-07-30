Two Key West residents were jailed Wednesday night for refusing to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, said the Florida Keys’ top health official.

Jose Antonio Freire Interian, 24, and Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, 26, were arrested at 6:27 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Harris Avenue in the island’s New Town neighborhood.

They refused to follow quarantine laws, said Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.

It’s not clear yet whether one or both have tested positive. But they were told to quarantine, Eadie said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said he was not familiar with the case.

Jose Antonio Freire Interian

The arrest reports were not immediately available Wednesday night. A Key West police spokeswoman on Thursday morning said she had no information on the cases.

The two were both locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on Wednesday night. Interian was released at 12:30 a.m. Thursday after posting $,000 bond while Gonzalez’s bond remained jailed on $1,000 bond. Gonzalez’s booking photo was not available Thursday morning.

Interian and Gonzalez were each arrested on two misdemeanor charges: violating the state law that requires isolation or quarantine in a public health emergency and violating emergency management. Both are second-degree misdemeanors, which are punishable by up to 60 days in jail.

On Wednesday, the Florida Keys had 1,198 known cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, the state health department said.

In Key West, 530 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Key Largo has the second most known cases with 174. Marathon has 128.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.