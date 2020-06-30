Regal to Resume Theatre Operations Beginning Friday, July 31

Return to Cinemas for Summer Blockbusters in Safe and Healthy Environment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the recent adjustments to upcoming movie release schedules, Cineworld, parent company of Regal, today announced that its theatres will reopen starting Friday, July 31.

"We know audiences are ready to return to the movies and have been anticipating the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan's Inception on IMAX," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. "We are excited to welcome theatergoers back to our cinemas and are confident that they will once again be immersed in the timeless theatrical experience they know and love."

In addition to the new releases, Regal will celebrate the reopening by showing a wide selection of beloved, classic movies at a discounted price of only $5 for adults and $3 for children.

In its network of 541 theatres across the U.S., Regal will implement its previously announced health and safety measures, which adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines and include contactless payments, innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests, and seating capacity limits in line with local regulations.

The planned reopening of the circuit is scheduled for Friday, July 31. Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials. For additional information, please visit our mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.

