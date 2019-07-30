Regal Unlimited Movie Subscriptions Are Here, and They're a Better Bargain Than AMC Stubs A-List

MoviePass is (all but) dead. Long live AMC Stubs A-List and Regal Unlimited?

It does appear that this is how things are playing out. Two years ago, MoviePass pioneered the concept of all-you-can-eat movie-going subscriptions. (And thanks for that.) Despite the popularity of the product, however, MoviePass couldn't quite figure out how to turn a profit from selling movie subscriptions worth as much as $360 a month for $9.95 plus tax.

Shocker.

MoviePass dropped the ball. AMC picked it up

Into its place stepped AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), the nation's largest movie chain, to offer its own variant of a movie subscription plan. For $19.95 a month, AMC allows subscribers to:

See as many as three movies a week,

See those movies in IMAX and other "premium" formats, and

Reserve tickets to those movies online for free.

There's fine print of course. You have to be at least 16 to enroll, and you need to show your ID when you pick up your ticket. New members must sign up for at least three months initially. And prices are subject to change (though AMC guarantees 90 days' advance notice).

AMC also has a tiered membership charging a bit more for the right to see movies in additional states.

Did Stubs A-List save AMC?

All in all, though, it's still a pretty sweet deal. Not quite as good a deal as what MoviePass was offering initially -- potentially twice as many movies, for half the price -- but MoviePass's quick spiral toward bankruptcy forced it to curtail its benefits after only a few months of operation, negating those advantages.

So far, that hasn't happened to AMC.

Indeed, the 860,000 subscribers AMC has amassed through Stubs A-List have successfully seen some 20 million films over the past year. One imagines they may also have generated sales of potentially 20 million tubs of popcorn, sold 20 million Cokes, and moved 20 million boxes of Raisinets through AMC concession stands. (While we don't have specific data on the Raisinets, we do know the company's fiscal 2018 "food and beverage" revenue grew 8% in comparison to 2017 according to SEC filings.)

Granted, AMC stock hasn't fared particularly well over the past year -- it's down 32%. But it appears Stubs A-List at least helped to stabilize AMC's ticket revenue, and it's clearly given a boost to AMC's concession stand sales.

The result: AMC's stock price may be down, but according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence revenue is up 2% over the past year, and AMC has dramatically pared its losses.

Regal enters the fray

How long can that last, though, in the face of heightened competition? For, much like MoviePass's creation spurred AMC to launch Stubs A-List to compete, AMC's success in signing up members to Stubs A-List has finally prompted No. 2 cinema chain Regal Entertainment, owned by London's Cineworld (LSE: CINE), to announce its own competing subscription plan -- and amazingly, it looks like Regal's plan could be an even better deal for movie fans.

Priced at $18 for its entry-level tier, "Regal Unlimited" undercuts AMC's prices by 10% from the get-go, with higher prices for higher tiers offering access to more theaters nationwide, just like AMC's plan. And true to its name, Regal's plan is truly "unlimited," allowing members to see as many movies as they want, whenever they want. It's a true all-you-can-eat deal, as opposed to AMC's 3-a-week subscription plan.