Regalia International Birds of Prey at the Sleepy Hallow Renaissance Faire

One month after China announced its provisional measures to oversee generative artificial intelligence, the country has granted approval to the first batch of large language model-empowered services for public use. Eight generative AI applications have registered with China's cyberspace authority, including Baidu's Ernie Bot, ByteDance's Doubao, Sogou founder's Baichuan and chatbots built on the lab work of top research institutions like Tsinghua University and Chinese Academy of Sciences. After two decades of relatively laissez-faire tech policies, China today is clearly more concerned about its control over innovation rather than the speed of development.