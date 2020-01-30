Regalix Launches Nytro, a Comprehensive Enablement and Coaching Platform Used by VMware, Dell Technologies, BMC Software and Silver Peak

Regalix Nytro has reimagined enablement for sales, marketing and partners, resulting in faster onboarding, higher productivity and shorter sales cycles.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, an award-winning technology company, announces the launch of their flagship platform Nytro , a modern sales enablement solution that brings together personalized content, contextual assessments, AI-based coaching, guided selling and deep analytics based on industry best practices.

Nytro drives collaboration by connecting and enabling marketing, sales and partners on a single unified platform. Nytro expedites new hire onboarding and sales readiness by delivering personalized, role-based content recommendations. Additionally, sales teams can close deals faster with contextual sales guidance and proactive prospect engagement.

"Regalix Nytro is a testament to years of development with some of our key partners, culminating in a robust sales enablement platform that solves major pain points around enabling key content for sales teams, onboarding customers faster and allowing prospects to evaluate products interactively, based on where they are in the buying journey," said Vikas Sharan - CEO of Regalix. "We are thrilled to officially launch Regalix Nytro today."

The platform leverages predictive AI to power buyer-seller engagement, evaluate sales teams readiness and support sales in real-time by automating routine interactions with intelligent chatbots and pathfinders.

"We moved to Regalix Nytro from an existing enablement platform due to its modern UX, rich analytics and the ability to expose targeted content to our sales teams and partners," said Roger Scott, Director of Technical Marketing and Enablement at BMC Software. "Implementing the Nytro platform was a breeze. We were able to customize the end user experience and rolled out the platform in four weeks, just in time for our SKO. We're now enabling our teams with role-based personalized content journeys, resulting in 7x engagement with the content."

Nytro's coaching and training app add-ons like playbooks, checklists, FAQs, contextual quizzes and flashcards drive rapid learning and higher retention rates.



"The sales enablement market is expanding and providers are identifying the need to offer a complete solution," said CEO of Aragon Research Jim Lundy. "Sales technology providers like Regalix and its Nytro platform offer a complete sales enablement platform that includes coaching, training, and content with advanced content analytics."

With Nytro's powerful analytics, sales and marketing teams gain unparalleled visibility and actionable insights into seller, prospect and content performance helping them tune the enablement program in real-time.

To learn more about Regalix Nytro visit: https://www.regalix.com/sales-enablement/nytro-platform/

About Regalix:

Regalix is an award-winning technology company and a leader in sales enablement, revenue operations and thought leadership. Its flagship product Nytro is used by some of the largest B2B organizations around the world and is changing how sales enablement is used and delivered. Regalix also works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.

Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. While based in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe, Australia and Asia.

