Regalix Nytro Launches TRAINER, an AI-Powered Virtual Coaching and Training App Designed to Onboard Sales Reps Remotely at Scale, Making Nytro a Completely Integrated Sales Enablement Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, an award-winning technology and services company, today announced the launch of their Nytro Trainer app. The Nytro Trainer app allows companies to virtually onboard, train and coach sales teams remotely and at scale with powerful software and a modern UX. With the addition of the Trainer app, Nytro has a completely integrated sales enablement platform that delivers sales excellence and sales readiness for startups, mid-market companies and F500 enterprises.

The Nytro Trainer app includes a host of enterprise-grade remote coaching capabilities including:

Role-Based Virtual Onboarding - The ability to onboard sales reps remotely and at scale, enabling them with the right sales readiness content so they can start selling to buyers across the various stages of the funnel.

- The ability to onboard sales reps remotely and at scale, enabling them with the right sales readiness content so they can start selling to buyers across the various stages of the funnel. AI-Powered Training - Sales leaders can create customized quiz + assessment journeys, powered by artificial intelligence that recommends guided selling paths that prepare SDRs, BDRs, AEs and Field Reps with superior selling capabilities.

- Sales leaders can create customized quiz + assessment journeys, powered by artificial intelligence that recommends guided selling paths that prepare SDRs, BDRs, AEs and Field Reps with superior selling capabilities. Pitch Master - Sales teams can practice, perfect and record their demos and pitches for quick evaluation, powered by artificial intelligence, that provides insights into which reps are ready to sell and which require more practice to master the perfect pitch.

- Sales teams can practice, perfect and record their demos and pitches for quick evaluation, powered by artificial intelligence, that provides insights into which reps are ready to sell and which require more practice to master the perfect pitch. Continuous-Coaching - The Nytro Trainer app allows you to create PinBoards, which informs the reps on the latest and greatest sales tips, plays, industry news and best practices, keeping them on top of their game to constantly improve their sales skills in an ever-changing market.

"During these challenging times with the COVID-19 situation, companies are trying to quickly figure out how to effectively train sales reps remotely and keep them engaged and productive," said Vikas Sharan, CEO at Regalix. "With the launch of the Nytro Trainer app, companies large and small can quickly adapt and shift their sales strategy leveraging our AI-powered platform to connect, enable, train and coach sales reps that are working from home anywhere in the world, giving them the selling skills and knowledge to close deals faster. Innovation is at the core of what we do at Regalix and we will continue to provide superior products to our customers today and in the future to give them the strategic edge to win an ever-competitive market."

In addition, the Nytro Sales Enablement Platform allows marketing teams to easily share interactive content with sales teams and empowers sales enablement leaders to create bite-sized content chapters, journeys, playlists and more. With a powerful content analytics engine, administrators can get actionable insights into which content is working and which content needs to be revised or expired.

Regalix Nytro was recently awarded the 2020 Stevie Gold Award for Best New Sales Enablement Solution.

To learn more about the Nytro Trainer app visit: https://www.regalix.com/sales-enablement/nytro-trainer/

About Regalix

Regalix is an award-winning technology company and a leader in sales enablement, revenue operations and thought leadership. Its flagship product Nytro is used by some of the largest B2B organizations around the world and is changing how sales enablement is used and delivered. Regalix also works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.

Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. While based in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe, Australia and Asia.

Media Contact:

Rajiv Parikh

650.218.1121

236937@email4pr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regalix-nytro-launches-trainer-an-ai-powered-virtual-coaching-and-training-app-designed-to-onboard-sales-reps-remotely-at-scale-making-nytro-a-completely-integrated-sales-enablement-solution-301032069.html

SOURCE Regalix