Regardless of referendum failure, Rochester Public Schools works to find ways to keep schools safe

Jan. 23—ROCHESTER — Even though Rochester Public Schools was not able to get the additional funding it was hoping for in the

November technology referendum,

the topic of school safety is still on the minds of its leadership.

If it hadn't failed in November, the district's proposed levy would have provided an annual $10 million for technology needs. That funding would have been used for a variety of purposes, including additional security features in the schools.

But with millions of dollars of budget cuts and intense conversations about employee compensation, the possibility of investing in new technology, for safety reasons or otherwise, is not a high priority.

"Right now we lack the resources to do the investments that I think would have been prudent," Superintendent Kent Pekel said.

School communities across the country recently received a reminder of the sad reality they face following a school shooting in Iowa. A 17-year-old student opened fire in Perry High School on Jan. 4, resulting in the death of another student and, later on, the principal.

In the lead up to the vote about the technology levy, Pekel spoke about increasing the number of school cameras in the schools. But he also talked about investing in artificial intelligence software that would have the ability to continuously monitor the footage from those cameras. At the time, Pekel said the software would be able to

identify a weapon with "striking accuracy."

In addition to multiple conversations with other district leaders, Pekel spoke about school safety earlier this year with members of the district's student school board, which is a collection of student leaders from the district's three high schools. When speaking to the students, Pekel explained when he was their age, he would have objected to the idea of such high security in schools, classifying it as "big brother." He went on to explain that today he sees it as a necessary form of security.

Even though the district doesn't have new funding to rely on, it's found other ways to address the issue. One example is when it re-prioritized funding from its previous referendum to accomplish that goal.

In 2019, RPS voters approved more than $180 million for large-scale upgrades throughout the district. In addition to paving the way for the construction of multiple new buildings, including Overland Elementary and Dakota Middle School, that funding also paid for

security upgrades to school buildings

throughout the district.

The 2019 referendum also included funding for the eventual construction of a fourth high school. On July 25, the school board approved the reallocation of that funding to invest in additional security cameras around the district.

The issue of school safety has even played a role in the current

redesign process the district is orchestrating.

Among a myriad of other changes, the proposed redesign includes the possibility of moving Mighty Oaks Early Learning Center into the building that's currently Pinewood Elementary.

During an information session about the redesign, Pekel told parents that one reason for wanting to move the school into the city is that it's currently out of the jurisdiction of the Rochester Police Department.

"That's our only building that's outside the service area for RPD," Pekel told the families. "It's really been the one place where our systemwide work we do with the police department is never included. You could say that may be a minor issue. And it maybe it is — until there's a crisis."

He clarified, though, that the Mighty Oaks building is still within the jurisdiction of county law enforcement.

Although it ultimately turned out to be a false alarm, two school communities in

Rochester received a scare of their own

in 2022. Lourdes High School was the victim of a scam call, along with several other school communities. Law enforcement officers from across the city descended on the school, bearing arms as they entered to search the building for what was reported to be an armed threat.

While that was happening, an officer from the Twin Cities was serving a warrant in Rochester. The officer heard of the Lourdes situation but mistakenly responded to Mayo High School instead, causing alarm when a student reported the presence of someone on campus with a firearm.

As problematic as it was at the time, Pekel said it allowed the district to see how well the school's procedures worked in realtime.

"That caused us to immediately put the school in a lockdown," Pekel said. "I actually think our process, in that instant, worked flawlessly. They responded very well."