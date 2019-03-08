Regatta Harbour Project on Coconut Grove Waterfront Reaches Key Milestone

A rendering of the Regatta Harbour project in Coconut Grove.



MIAMI—A project to transform the Coconut Grove waterfront into a lifestyle destination is taking shape.



The initiative to create the Regatta Harbour mixed-use project being developed by The TREO Group of Miami recently produced a welcome tangible result with the opening of the Regatta Harbour Marina. The $5.5-million investment by The TREO Group redeveloped the former Grove Key Marina site.



The completed first phase of the mixed-use Regatta Harbour project, being built on 9.5 acres, is the needed improvements of the former Grove Key Marina, which was demolished and replaced with a state-of-the-art design that incorporates the latest boating technology. The Regatta Harbour Marina includes new dry storage racks with space for more than 400 vessels, which is now fully occupied with a waiting list.



“The completion of Regatta Harbour’s initial phase signifies a milestone for not only for the project, but the Coconut Grove neighborhood, which hasn’t seen major changes to its waterfront in decades and is long-known for its active boating community,” says Otto Boudet-Murias, principal of The TREO Group. “We are honored to contribute to the area’s nautical landscape and look forward to continuing the development’s momentum as we create a true coastal destination for all to enjoy.”



A project that pays homage to the Coconut Grove of yesteryear, Regatta Harbour will preserve and renovate historic airplane hangars utilized in the early 1900s as the first continental Naval air station, and later by Pan Am Airways, to create approximately 40,000 square feet of space ideal for a gourmet food hall, specialty market and fitness or entertainment concept. The project will also introduce more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and on-site parking, including 253 garage spaces and 300-car surface parking.



The marina was strategically reconfigured to the north of the property, perpendicular to the waterfront, accommodating space for additional vessels, increasing its overall capacity and access to Biscayne Bay, TREO Group states.



New dry storage facilities at the recently opened Regatta Harbour Marina.



The project includes three, newly-built launch points and boat lifts. Two floating docks are used for launching and one for daily docking, with 700 linear feet of transient floating dockage and three finger piers. A new fueling station is currently being upgraded for optimum use, according to The TREO Group.



Currently under construction, Regatta Harbour closed a $33-million construction loan in September 2018 with FirstBank Florida. Upon completion, the Arquitectonica-designed project will boast more than 100,000 square feet of specialty retail and high-profile, chef-driven restaurants.



Brands to be introduced include Afishonado, the latest boat-to-table dining concept by Bravo “Top Chef’ winner Jeremy Ford. Set to open in 2020 within a 7,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space, Afishonado is a result of The TREO Group’s partnership with Grove Bay Hospitality Group.





