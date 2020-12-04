Regenerative Medicine in Pharma - Thematic Research

Summary Regenerative medicine is a multidisciplinary field that seeks to develop the science and tools that can help repair, augment, replace, or regenerate damaged or diseased human cells, tissues, genes, organs, or metabolic processes, to restore normal function.

It may involve the transplantation of stem cells, progenitor cells, or tissue, stimulation of the body’s own repair mechanisms, or the use of cells as delivery vehicles for therapeutic agents such as genes and cytokines.

It is widely anticipated that Gene therapy is the most valuable regenerative medicine sector however, this market is also expected to be slowed down by high cost of therapies, which may limit its accessibility.
Existing programs will facilitate the approval and development of regenerative medicines, however, a reimbursement system especially for curative therapies is warranted.

Regenerative Medicine in Pharma report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.

This report assesses -
- Physician perceptions on Regenerative Medicine usage in clinical practice in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan and South Korea.
- Regenerative Medicine Marketed and Pipeline products.
- Opportunities and Challenges
- Market analysis and Forecast
- Unmet Needs
- Regulation and Market Access
- The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians from different therapy areas (oncology, cardiology, and ophthalmology).

