Regeneron Finalizes Praluent® (alirocumab) Restructuring and Updates Accounting Presentation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the Company has finalized the planned Praluent® (alirocumab) restructuring with Sanofi. Regeneron also announced important changes to its accounting presentation effective January 1, 2020.

The new Praluent agreements, effective April 1, 2020, simplify the antibody collaboration between the companies, increasing efficiency and streamlining operations. In the U.S., Regeneron will have sole responsibility for Praluent and record net product sales. Sanofi will have sole responsibility outside the U.S. and pay Regeneron a royalty on Praluent net product sales.

Changes in Accounting Presentation

Effective January 1, 2020, Regeneron has implemented changes in the presentation of its consolidated financial statements related to certain reimbursements and other payments for products developed and commercialized with collaborators. Regeneron made these changes to better reflect the nature of revenues earned and costs incurred pursuant to arrangements with collaborators. There is no impact from these changes in presentation to income from operations, income taxes, net income and net income per share.

Under these changes in accounting, Regeneron will no longer record reimbursements for research and development (R&D) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses from collaborators as revenue, and these reimbursements will now be netted against the respective expenses. As a result of the accounting changes, for the first quarter of 2020, both total revenue and operating expenses are estimated to be approximately $300 million lower than with the previous accounting treatment. A slide presentation outlining these changes is available on the "Investors and Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events.cfm.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Information

Regeneron plans to provide financial guidance for 2020 during its first quarter earnings announcement. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday May 5, 2020. To access this call, dial (888) 660-6127 (U.S.) or (973) 890-8355 (International). A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events.cfm. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

